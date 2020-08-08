Standard Organisation pledges to release safety guidelines for tourism

Following the gradual reopening of tourism business in Nigeria, with hotels joining restaurants to operate, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it will soon release safety standards for operators of tourism businesses to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard their operations. This development was made known at the recently concluded meeting of the National Mirror Committee on Tourism held in Abuja and presided over by its chairperson, Mrs. Chika Balogun, who is the former director general of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with other members and relevant stakeholders in attendance.

The draft Standards on Health and Safety Measures for Tourism and Hospitality Establishments – Post COVID-19 Resumption, according to SON would boost operations in the tourism and in addition offers a common ground for all the operators to anchor their operations as businesses rebound. The National Mirror Committee on Tourism, also urged for cooperation and strict adherence to the draft when it comes into force and all existing health and safety protocols in order to avoid all ugly incident as such could have a ripple effect on the sector.

While in her remark at the webinar meeting, the Director, Standards Development, SON, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, who was represented at the meeting by the Group Head, Service Standards, Ayoola Ololade, said that the tourism sector was the worst hit globally by the pandemic, adding that the National Mirror Committee was expected to oversee a comeback by the sector through deliberations on the draft standards and the eventual implementation. She further stated that SON was ready to work with stakeholders to see that tourism rebound by ensuring that everything needed is put in place for businesses to thrive again.

In her presentation, the Technical Secretary to the committee and SON personnel, Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie, gave reasons for the guidelines, explaining that it is aimed at improving on safety, boost confidence of guests and establish a monitoring control to limit the spread of the virus.

Like this: Like Loading...