Travel & Tourism

Standard Organisation pledges to release safety guidelines for tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Following the gradual reopening of tourism business in Nigeria, with hotels joining restaurants to operate, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said it will soon release safety standards for operators of tourism businesses to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard their operations. This development was made known at the recently concluded meeting of the National Mirror Committee on Tourism held in Abuja and presided over by its chairperson, Mrs. Chika Balogun, who is the former director general of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) with other members and relevant stakeholders in attendance.

The draft Standards on Health and Safety Measures for Tourism and Hospitality Establishments – Post COVID-19 Resumption, according to SON would boost operations in the tourism and in addition offers a common ground for all the operators to anchor their operations as businesses rebound. The National Mirror Committee on Tourism, also urged for cooperation and strict adherence to the draft when it comes into force and all existing health and safety protocols in order to avoid all ugly incident as such could have a ripple effect on the sector.

While in her remark at the webinar meeting, the Director, Standards Development, SON, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, who was represented at the meeting by the Group Head, Service Standards, Ayoola Ololade, said that the tourism sector was the worst hit globally by the pandemic, adding that the National Mirror Committee was expected to oversee a comeback by the sector through deliberations on the draft standards and the eventual implementation. She further stated that SON was ready to work with stakeholders to see that tourism rebound by ensuring that everything needed is put in place for businesses to thrive again.

In her presentation, the Technical Secretary to the committee and SON personnel, Mrs. Chidinma Ewuzie, gave reasons for the guidelines, explaining that it is aimed at improving on safety, boost confidence of guests and establish a monitoring control to limit the spread of the virus.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

N1bn palliatives: Lagos reels out measures for tourism industry

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf has unveiled plans for the management of the N1 billion promised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as seed capital for investment in Tourism, Arts and Culture in the state. The Commissioner explained that alliative measures approved for practitioners in the industry in order to […]
Travel & Tourism

Egypt tells billionaire Musk: Our pyramids were not built by aliens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. The SpaceX boss had tweeted what appeared to be support for conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in the colossal construction effort, reports the BBC. But Egypt’s International Co-operation Minister […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO commends governments for ‘strong and rapid’ response to COVID-19

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has commended governments of the world over what it terms as their ‘strong and repaid’ response to mitigating the impact of COVID – 19 on the tourism sector. This is according to a new finding released by its first Briefing Note on Tourism and COVID – 19, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: