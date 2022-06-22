Standup For Women Society celebrates womanhood

The maiden National Conference and Summit of Standup for Women Society (SWS) ended in Lagos at the weekend, with the group advocating for more respect for women in the Nigerian society. Held in Lekki, Lagos, the SWS National Conference with the theme: Women in Leadership: Balancing Societal Obligations with Marital and Parental Responsibilities, was a perfect platform for the SWS to send a message to the menfolk that the roles of the women in home and nation-building cannot be over-emphasised.

The conference, which was richly packaged, was attended by members of the SWS from all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and featured programs which included talks from Prof. Yemisi Adeparusi, Mrs Aishat Yesufu, an activist and Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs Sherifat Folashade Jaji. President of SWS, Barrister Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, who was elated with the success of the conference especially the turnout of members across the country, said that the SWS would continue to encourage women’s active participation in leadership and decision-making process, while it would also promote women’s entrepreneurship as a catalyst for advancing women’s economic empowerment.

