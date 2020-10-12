News

Stanford varsity duo Milgrom, Wilson win Nobel Prize in Economics for auction theory

Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”
Both winners are of the Stanford University, California in United States.
The Swedish Royal Academy announced them as the winners of the 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.
“This year’s Economic Science Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have not just clarified how auctions work and why bidders behave in a certain way, but used their theoretical discoveries to invent entirely new auction formats for the sale of goods and services,” the Academy said.
Paul Milgrom formulated a more general theory of auctions that not only allows common values, but also private values that vary from bidder to bidder.
On the other hand, Robert Wilson showed why rational bidders tend to place bids below their own best estimate of the common value: they are worried about the winner’s curse – that is, about paying too much and losing out.

