Star Quest made me more professional in my approach to performance – Oyinsax

Oyin Gbade, aka Oyinsax, is a celebrated saxophonist, singer, actor, choreographer and writer. A graduate of Theatre Art and Music, Lagos State University (LASU), he is a versatile stage actor, who has, over the years, featured in several stage plays. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Oyinsax shares his experience in Star Quest 2008, his upcoming album Glory, his passion for jazz and other issues. He also talks about his late father, Jide Ogungbade, a veteran theatre director, actor and composer. Excerpt:

Tell us when and how you got the sobriquet, Oyinsax…

It was a given to me by my peers while I was a student at LASU Theatre Art and Music. I played at almost every show held on campus, and even though I made the MCs call me Oyin Gbade, my school fans come around shouting “hey! Oyinsax” and so I imbibed it, lol.

How did you learn the saxophone?

Mr. Babatunde Shittu, he was my Account and Economics teacher at secondary school (ICC)… we were very close because he loved my dedication to learning. When he discovered that my Dad got me a sax, he told me to bring it to his office, I did, and to my surprise he played so dexterously. My eyes glowed and I knew we were going to add one more subject to the subjects I was learning from him, that is – Music, Saxophone. Later on in life I met with Daniel Bankole who taught me jazz, and took me to African Shrine for the first time, there I met my uncle Femi Kuti and I performed severally at the African Shrine and also opened many ‘Felabration’ concerts with my band.

Is it the only instrument you play?

I play the Guitar, Sax, Piano, Drums – started with African percussions, and idiophones… basically I play more than 15 musical instruments. Why? It is a funny story to me. I spent most of my early childhood in solitude. My elder sisters always do their girl talks and I was not usually invited. So I started learning instruments in Churches. At every time I conquer one instrument, I want to conquer the rest because as a child I thought I could be the best by learning all those and not getting intimidated by any other music instrument. So I went from membranophones, to idiophones, sang on microphones and later to the saxophone.

You are a Singer, actor, choreographer, which of these came first and in what order?

I started as a drummer boy behind scenes of my father, Jide Ogungbade (Papy Jyde), and Ben Tomoloju (Papy Ben) Theatre Production rehearsals. As a kid singing came naturally imitating Papy Ben’s Holy Songs Album. Later in LASU music department I learnt how to play the piano and guitar, how to dance; and sax was on the street.

You grew up in an artistic home, your father late Jide Ogungbade, a celebrated theatrical director, Gospel and theatrical music composer.

Tell us your experience growing up… Growing up was full of performing art. I remember coming back from school to see a troupe of actors occupying our home with scripts everywhere, drums and exceptional creative energies in the air. And at weekends watching the actors rehearse and me playing my small agbamole drum was the beginning of my art. My father Jide Ogungbade never separated his home life from his art life. He lived art anywhere, anytime. He could start a gospel song in the kitchen that will be on radio plays and everyone’s lips in less than a week. That to me was miraculous. But back then I always feel lonely when the lights of performing, performing and performing comes to an end.

Could you tell us some of the things you missed most about your father?

It is the way he welcomes me when I set my face on him. He is a fierce man, but behind those drama lays a man who loves unconditionally. It is hard to meet someone like him these days. Not until his demise did some of his friends confess to me how he saved their lives. I wish the world knew him more. I miss him on my creative, spiritual, and fatherly journey. But anytime I see Papy Ben, I feel like Papy Jyde is somewhere around here.

How would you describe him?

An angel in disguise – that’s all

You have a BA in Theatre Art and Music from the Lagos State University (LASU). Share your experience as a student…

LASU Music Department is great. I was shaped and trained for what I am and will become. Dr. Yomi Bello, Mr. David Aina, Prof. Abiodun Batik, Dr. Femi Fasheun to mention a few took out time to build myself and many others.

In 2008, you featured in the Nigerian Breweries sponsored hunt show, Star Quest. Tell us your experience…

It was my first time on TV. I loved the glamour, the lights; the Nigerian Breweries organisation was overwhelming. It was a chance I seized to show the world a bit of me. In an audition of over 10,000 participants, just 13 of us were chosen in Lagos. The audition was done all over Nigeria and at the end of the day 50,000 participants and just 36 of us made it to the house. It was challenging that within two weeks we had to form six bands of six musicians to get the show going. We had to pick and unpick; some might just find out that the creative guy they picked might just be interested in a single genre of music and we had to go round all major genres performing for several weeks. It was God for me. I thank God that I made it in. The likes of my fellow contestants like Fiokee, Ajumoke AJ, Kwittee, Faith Eriata was a product of Star Quest 2008. I met and kept a good relationship with Weird MC, Djinee, Eddie Lawani, KC, and “Dan” E money, Mr. Sam Olochie, Sheila O and many other super being.

How did it affect you as artiste?

It made me more professional in my approach to performance. Star Quest was huge. It was the first time in my life I performed without gesturing the sound engineers for a correction on sound output. We recorded songs in the studios, danced, rehearse and performed without too many hours to rest.

Shortly after featuring in Star Quest, you formed your band, Naijazz, playing Hip hop, Afro beat, Jazz and Contemporary African Music. What really inspired Naijazz?

I was experimenting with Nigerian sound and Jazz because I knew I can’t sound so un- Nigerian and sell in Nigeria.

Tell about your passion for Jazz…

My love for Jazz was inspired by Daniel Bankole and later to Duro Ikujenyo (Former strike pianist of Fela Anikulapo). I learnt a lot from Tunde Alaka –Tkeyz, Johnson Basist, and off course Prof. Biodun Batik and Mr. David Aina my lecturers at that time.

Also, tell us about your first encounter with Afrobeat…

Growing up I listened to a lot of radio programs like ‘Prime Time Jamz’ by Keke and D1, ‘Top Seven Jamz at Seven’ by JAJ DA Meccadon, to mention a few. I noticed I liked a particular sound whenever it comes out ones a while on radio, just like I loved a particular golden instrument I see on pictures. A day came I heard that peculiar musical sound again and I ran to the TV, this time, only to find Femi Kuti playing, “so it was that golden instrument I love that plays this sound I love”. I said to myself, ‘Wow’. The interest began with vigor. It is my destiny.

December last year you released a single Ebun Emi Mimo and followed it with another Single Ologo Meta. Tell us the inspiration behind these singles…

Oh yeah, it is to mark my turning point and rededication to my maker through Jesus Christ. The album Glory is also a tribute to my Dad. It is subtitled Holy Songs From My Father. I tapped from his unrecorded songs to create the album, reason why I did more singing than playing the sax on this album. I hope people like it like they love his Oke Mimo or Ijinle Ife.

The album Glory is more a spiritual process targeted at the younger generation ears. I believe many are lost in gross darkness. If you see the light and refused to show others, it is not a good thing. Working sleeplessly at BERYL Studios with my mixing and mastering engineer Maurice Asuquo aka MauriceStar, it will be nice.

When should we expect an album and why?

The album will come out on his remembrance day, September 25th, by God’s grace.

How do you unwind?

Singing praises to God. It gives me peace and quietude. I told my fiancée, Oluwakemi, this and she looked at me with a smile, like I am strange.

