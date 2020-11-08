Star Radler, the party delight has a new flavour

One of Nigeria’s fastest selling alcoholic beverages, and party delight, Star Radler has launched a new “Red Fruit” variant and new look this month.

A masterstroke from Nigerian Breweries Plc, Star Radler was introduced to the Nigerian market in 2014 as a great tasting beer with citrus flavour from a blend of orange and lemon.

That double refreshment had increased the brand’s consumer base for beer consumption and the satisfaction for consumers nationwide.

In its original look, Star Radler boasts of blue, silver, yellow and gold wrap that reinforces the energy and refreshing attributes of the beer. Star Radler’s new look brings to life the refreshing, thirst-quenching and tasteful benefits of the special beer.

The blue, silver, yellow and gold colours of Star Radler bottle reflect that refreshing character of this special drink as well as Nigerian Breweries Plc tradition of excellence.

With the new variant ‘Red Fruit’, the brand’s affinity for diversity shines on. Red Fruit is a mix of a cocktail of berries (red fruits) and the classic Lager.

The new Radler comes with a remodelled design and a touch of red replacing the silver colour. Speaking on the brand’s new ‘Red Fruit’ variant, Portfolio Manager, National Premium brands, Sarah Agha said, “We’re very excited to be unveiling this new flavour.

Having tested and planned this launch for quite some time, we’re happy to be giving our consumers a taste of what’s to come.

The new red fruit variant gives every consumer a chapman taste with a hint making it a unique drink. We can’t wait to hear all the reviews!” Commenting on the brand’s new look, Brand Manager, Star, Onyebuchi Nwangwu added,

“With the new label design, Star Radler will stand out on the shelves and in the fridges at your favourite supermarkets and stores.

We’re confident that this new look adds to the unique experience every Radler consumer will have with the brand.”

