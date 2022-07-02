Travel & Tourism

Star rating not as important to guests, says Fol

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Star rating not as important to guests, says Fol

The Africa regional Director for Radisson Hotel Group, Bert Fol, has weighed in on the issue of star rating, saying that for a number of guests it is not really an issue while its importance differs from country to country. Fol, who was in Nigeria early in the year following his appointment as regional director by the group, while fielding questions on wide range of issues on the group’s operation and hospitality business, reflected on the issue of star rating, which is still a problem in Nigeria as the country has no official star rating system.

‘‘I don’t know how important star rating is in Nigeria but I think they are less of importance in other countries that I have worked in,’’ said Fol while on the flip side, he noted that: ‘‘It is less important for many guests and particularly for international brands as travellers will rely on the brand and not really question the star rating.’’

He further stated that for most travellers, their choice is not based entirely on the star rating of the hotel: ‘‘I don’t think that for most travellers the star rating is the most important thing and one of the reasons for that is because it varies so much from one country to another. ‘‘If you stay in a five star hotel in London and you are in a more than 22 square meter room, you are probably very fortunate or you are in a very expensive five star,’’ he noted while stating that: ‘‘Again, the range within the star rating is tremendous and I think that is one of the reasons why most international travellers will rely on the brand than star rating.’’

Regarding the operations of his group, Fol said: ‘‘We are focusing on all six of our brands within Africa, three brands are already present in Nigeria but if you look at the whole of Africa, we have every brand present and we are going to develop, implement and introduce all our brands in Nigeria including Radisson Collections. The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Post-COVID-19: Creating truly innovative African contemporary hotel

Posted on Author Ronald Stilting

Ronald Stilting It was already clear after African Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF 2019) and with the return to the ‘New Normal’ after COVID-19, it is more obvious than ever; hospitality in Africa is full of opportunities. At AHIF the focus was on the brands and chains while most likely almost the same number of rooms […]
Travel & Tourism

The Envoy Hotel Abuja envisions new beginning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At The Envoy Hotel Abuja, the sight of the management is on a new beginning even as its looks to closing the year on a high note. The General Manager of the hotel, Dewald Kruger, is excited by the feat that the hotel has notched despite the challenges of COVID – 19. He expressed gratitude […]
Travel & Tourism

Influence of leadership style on employee motivation, loyalty

Posted on Author Ronald Stilting

During a recent pre-opening assignment in a large city in Nigeria, I found that there was no milk in the hotel. When investigating the cause, the accountant, who handled purchasing, informed me that he was told by the store manager that the Food and Beverage (F&B) Department had been given an instruction no longer to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica