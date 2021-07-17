Arts & Entertainments

Star-studded series, Tough Love, other Nollywood blockbusters for July

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

July promises to be an exciting moment for lovers of Nollywood as star-studded series, ‘Tough Love’, others Nollywood blockbusters are line up to delight every home this month. On PBO TV, scintillating star-studded series, Tough Love featuring an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars, from Nkem Owoh and Sola Sobowale to Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja and Sophie Alakija, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

To make the viewing experience more relishing, PBO TV is gifting TV sets, refrigerators, recharge cards and more weekly to viewers of Tough Love Every Friday at 8 pm on AMC Movies Channel, AMCOP originals will be gracing the screens of StarTimes subscribers with movies to thrill, excite, and pull their heartstrings. Brand new and exclusive movies from the production of AMCOP will be showcasing excellent African storytelling by home-grown talent. PBO TV and AMC Movies Channels are on basic bouquet (StarTimes antenna users) and smart bouquet (StarTimes dish users). Also, lovers of Asian series will be treated to exciting telenovelas this July.

One of the most classic Filipino telenovelas, ‘Brothers’ launched on ST Novela E plus channel on July 1st and airs weekdays at 6:50 pm. Another Filipino hit, The Blood Moon will debut on July 18 and will air daily at 7:40 pm on ST Novela E Plus. The Blood Moon is a crossover spin-off of the Filipino hit TV series Lobo and Immortal. It narrates the battle between humans, vampires, and wolves fighting together in an all-out war for the power of their race. Who will survive in this war against evil vampires and the unity of werewolves, good vampires, and humans? Another top telenovela, ‘The General’s Daughter’, has been localized into Yoruba language and will start airing on ST Yoruba channel weekdays at 8 pm from July 19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gospel singer, Chineze Okeke, out with new praise song, ‘Oyigiyigi’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gospel singer and co-pastor at The Father’s Church, Abuja, Chineze Okeke has unveiled her new gospel song titled: ‘Oyigiyigi’. The singer, who is also a worship leader in her church, explained that the song is from her second album ‘Jubilee Sound’ and strongly believes  that this is the time for people to connect with the song […]
Arts & Entertainments

I must hit billionaire status before 40, says Toke Makinwa

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, is one celebrity in Nigeria who is unapologetic about her desire to become very successful in life. Just recently, she took to Twitter to express how much more she wants from life. According to the 36-year-old, she intends to become a billionaire before 40 which, for the fashionista, is in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bariga Photo Festival kicks-off with training, monthly walk

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After a successful first edition held in October 2019, the Bariga Photo Festival returns this year in October, for its second edition, as the event could not hold last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As part of the plans leading to the festival this year, CANON/MARIASHA in collaboration with the Footprints Of David […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica