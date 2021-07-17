Star-studded series, Tough Love, other Nollywood blockbusters for July

July promises to be an exciting moment for lovers of Nollywood as star-studded series, ‘Tough Love’, others Nollywood blockbusters are line up to delight every home this month. On PBO TV, scintillating star-studded series, Tough Love featuring an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars, from Nkem Owoh and Sola Sobowale to Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja and Sophie Alakija, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

To make the viewing experience more relishing, PBO TV is gifting TV sets, refrigerators, recharge cards and more weekly to viewers of Tough Love Every Friday at 8 pm on AMC Movies Channel, AMCOP originals will be gracing the screens of StarTimes subscribers with movies to thrill, excite, and pull their heartstrings. Brand new and exclusive movies from the production of AMCOP will be showcasing excellent African storytelling by home-grown talent. PBO TV and AMC Movies Channels are on basic bouquet (StarTimes antenna users) and smart bouquet (StarTimes dish users). Also, lovers of Asian series will be treated to exciting telenovelas this July.

One of the most classic Filipino telenovelas, ‘Brothers’ launched on ST Novela E plus channel on July 1st and airs weekdays at 6:50 pm. Another Filipino hit, The Blood Moon will debut on July 18 and will air daily at 7:40 pm on ST Novela E Plus. The Blood Moon is a crossover spin-off of the Filipino hit TV series Lobo and Immortal. It narrates the battle between humans, vampires, and wolves fighting together in an all-out war for the power of their race. Who will survive in this war against evil vampires and the unity of werewolves, good vampires, and humans? Another top telenovela, ‘The General’s Daughter’, has been localized into Yoruba language and will start airing on ST Yoruba channel weekdays at 8 pm from July 19.

