Star Times to air new season of the Voice Nigeria today

Affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes Nigeria has announced that it will air Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria, which premieres today. ST Nollywood Plus will air the show at 5:30pm while ST Nollywood airs at 7pm every Saturday. StarTimes subscribers can watch for as low as N1850 on basic bouquet or N2600 on smart bouquet, alongside other juicy entertainment linedup this holiday season on the StarTimes platform.

Judges for this year’s edition of the reality music competition includes Waje, Niyola, Praiz and rapper, Naeto C The show’s engaging format features four stages of competition: the first begins with the Blind Auditions, then the Knockouts; Battle Rounds and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. The four seasoned coaches of the show, Naeto C, Niyola, Waje and Praiz will seek 12 talents each for their teams who they will work with during the show to hone their skills and prepare the successful acts that make it to the Live Performance Shows to serenade views in exchange for votes.

The season will be hosted by award-winning actress, Kate Henshaw alongside popular TV presenter, producer and actress, Zainab Balogun- Nwachukwu. The winning talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 4 winner will be walking away with a monetary reward, a brand- new car, and an internation- al recording contract. This year’s season is however sponsored by First Bank, Airtel, Lead way Assurance, Coca- Cola, JAC Motors and Zaron amongst others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...