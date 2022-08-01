Arts & Entertainments

Star Trek actress, Nichelle Nichols, dies at 89

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

American actress Nichelle Nichols, best known for her role in 1960s sci-fi TV series Star Trek, has died aged 89.

Ms Nichols broke barriers in her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the series, becoming one of the first black actresses in the US to play a figure in authority, reports the BBC.

She was later employed by NASA in an effort to encourage more women and African-Americans to become astronauts.

She died of natural causes on Saturday night, her son Kyle Johnson said.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Johnson wrote: “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.

“Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”

The Star Trek TV series broke down stereotypes in the 1960s by casting black and minority actors in high-profile roles.

Ms Nicholls was cast in the series as Lt Uhura, who was portrayed as a competent and level-headed communications officer – shattering stereotypes.

In 1968, she and Star Trek star William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the series, broke new ground when they shared one of television’s first interracial kisses – though it was not a romantic one.

Despite her success, however, Ms Nicholls had initially considered leaving the show. But she was convinced otherwise by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who described her character as the “first non-stereotypical role portrayed by a black woman in television history”.

She went on to feature in the first six Star Trek movies following the series’ end in 1969.

As well as working as an actress, Ms Nicholls also became an ambassador for the US space agency NASA, helping to recruit women and minorities to its Space programme.

Following the news of her death, Star Trek co-star George Takei wrote in a tweet: “My heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ house cost N2.5bn to set up

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The fifth season of the Big Brother Naija show kicked off on Sunday, July 19 and in keeping with tradition, the new season was aptly named after prevailing social circumstances – ‘Big Brother Naija Lockdown’. According to Keyhole, a digital media monitoring tool, Big Brother Naija related conversations reach an audience of 370 million online […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria will be a better place if gospel artistes live up to their calling – Tobey Albert

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Adegunju Oluwatobiloba, better known as Tobey Albert isn’t a novitiate in the circle of gospel artistes. The recording and performing artiste told YUSUFF ADEBAYO about his musical sojourn while highlighting the prospects and challenges of the gospel music industry in Nigeria. Excerpts…           How would you describe your sound?   My […]
Arts & Entertainments

Don’t be pressured by social media influencers, –Yemi Solade

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has cautioned Nigerians against being pressured unreasonably by motivational speakers, celebrities and social media entertainers. According to him, such unnecessary pressure has contributed to the upsurge in the rate of ritual killing, kidnapping taking place in the country. He said that motivational speakers, social media entertainers would boast about the amount […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica