Stars honour Lisa Marie Presley at Memphis memorial

A public memorial service has been held for Lisa Marie Presley following her death at the age of 54.

Famous faces including the Duchess of York attended the service, which took place at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, reports the BBC.

The US singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, died on January 12, hours after being taken to hospital.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Artists such as Alanis Morissette and Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose performed as they joined her children, Sarah Ferguson the Duchess of York, and the former mayor of Memphis, in paying tribute to Lisa Marie.

Crowds of mourners were pictured holding up pictures of Lisa Marie after members of the public were invited to attend the service.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, thanked everyone for coming to honour her daughter as she stood on the stage on the front lawn of the estate.

She also read a poem written by her granddaughter Harper – one of Lisa Marie’s three daughters – which said: “Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, and much more ways than one.”

A poem by Lisa’s daughter Riley was read out, which said: “I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me. The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour.”

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson also gave a tribute to her “sissie”, where she offered her support to the late singer’s children.

She said: “My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.”

The service featured a number of musical tributes, including from Alanis Morissette, who delivered an emotional rendition of her song Rest.

Axl Rose performed the band’s song November Rain, and Billy Corgan sang To Sheila by The Smashing Pumpkins.

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, who performed at her father’s funeral in 1977 with different members, then sang the gospel song How Great Thou Art, followed by Sweet, Sweet Spirit.

Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

 

