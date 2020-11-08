Start investing at home, Ohanaeze chieftain charges Igbo businessmen

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter , Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, has called on Igbo businessmen and women to bring some of their investments concerns home, in order to create job opportunities for the teeming school leavers in Igbo land.

Ogene, who is also the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, (ASATU,) regretted that Igbo top industrialists site their businesses and industries outside their homeland, thereby, denying their own people employment opportunities, and their governments the internally generated revenue to help provide social amenities.

The Ohanaeze boss spoke recently in Awka, during the launch and presentation of a biography, titled: “Sir Joseph Chimezie Nwakpadolu: His Vision and Achievements,” written by an Anglican priest, Revd C.O.G Oragu..

“We are here today to present a biiography of a foremost industrialists of Igbo extraction, Sir Joseph Nwakpadolu.

We are here to celebrate him, because, he was one of the very few individuals, who answered the clarion call of the first executive governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on the indigenes of the state to start investing at home.

“It was based on that think home call by Governor Ezeife that Sir Nwakpadolu came back home, built an estate and also many petrol stations; among other business concerns, which, of course, gave employment opportunities to many indigenes of Anambra.

New generation of Igbo industrialists must emulate this man, and bring part of their businesses home,” he said.

