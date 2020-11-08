Business

Start investing at home, Ohanaeze chieftain charges Igbo businessmen

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter , Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, has called on Igbo businessmen and women to bring some of their investments concerns home, in order to create job opportunities for the teeming school leavers in Igbo land.

 

Ogene, who is also the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, (ASATU,) regretted that Igbo top industrialists site their businesses and industries outside their homeland, thereby, denying their own people employment opportunities, and their governments the internally generated revenue to help provide social amenities.

 

The Ohanaeze boss spoke recently in Awka, during the launch and presentation of a biography, titled: “Sir Joseph Chimezie Nwakpadolu: His Vision and Achievements,” written by an Anglican priest, Revd C.O.G Oragu..

 

“We are here today to present a biiography of a foremost industrialists of Igbo extraction, Sir Joseph Nwakpadolu.

 

We are here to celebrate him, because, he was one of the very few individuals, who answered the clarion call of the first executive governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, on the indigenes of the state to start investing at home.

 

“It was based on that think home call by Governor Ezeife that Sir Nwakpadolu came back home, built an estate and also many petrol stations; among other business concerns, which, of course, gave employment opportunities to many indigenes of Anambra.

 

New generation of Igbo industrialists must emulate this man, and bring part of their businesses home,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NEPZA to launch special economic zone in Taraba

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), has announced that it will soon launch a special Economic Zone in Taraba State. This was disclosed Thursday by the NEPZA Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, during a meeting with Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Abuja.   The project is estimated to cost $5.8 billion and will […]
Business

Dollar squeeze chokes Nigeria’s economy as recession looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s foreign-currency shortage is squeezing the life out of Africa’s biggest economy. Banks won’t honor card payments, foreign investors can’t get their money out and manufacturers are unable to import vital raw materials as output hurtles toward a second contraction in four years, reports Bloomberg. Dependent on oil exports for half of its revenue, […]
Business

FBNInsurance announces payment channels

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

In view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally, FBNInsurance Limited, a foremost insurance company in Nigeria and a member of the Sanlam Group, has adequately provisioned for the new norm due to the pandemic by upgrading its digital capabilities and platforms to adequately serve its customers, especially its payment channels.   Various payment channels […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: