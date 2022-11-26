News

Start Up Act’ll be catalyst for boom in creative sector, says tech expert

Creative and Digital Marketing expert, Seyi Oderinde, has speaks in favour of the recently signed Start Up Bill Act into law by the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Since the act was signed into law on October 19, 2022, stakeholders and analysts are already sharing their thoughts on its impact with Oderinde stating that the Creative industry has a crucial and key role to play in the country’s economy.

”The creative industry is vital to economic and national well-being as human creativity and intellectual ability is an important economic resource,” the CEO of GPRINTS Nigeria stated.

“There are tremendous human resources yet untapped in that industry and with the Start Up Act in place, I believe it will serve as a catalyst for a boom in the creative and the tech sector.”

He further encourages start-ups and especially creative entrepreneurs to embrace Digitalisation to promote, expand and grow their business in a society where little or no credits are given to the Creative Industry.

Oderinde added: ”Digitalization works hand-in-hand with startups that want to grow with more agility and performance improvements. Not only did the previous streak of covid taught us about the importance of digitalization but it also calls for the use of digital technologies to change outdated business model and provide businesses with new resources and value-driven opportunities.

“Going digital is an innovative approach but digitalization doesn’t reflect a big chunk of growth without some effective measures. Also, it guarantees, in most instances, effective usage of digital technologies to target the ideal audiences.

“Digitalization will accelerate workflow in businesses, position businesses with global trends and give a positive business loop, which is important for startups to thrive.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and the Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had said that the bill was an Executive Bill initiated by both Office of the Chief of Staff & the Office of the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy.

The creative sector in Nigeria, a knowledge-based industry have been seen to become increasingly important to economic well-being but are Nigerians creatives getting their deserved dues and credit in Nation building.

 

