Start-up Bill: FG mulls tax holiday, seed funding for innovators

The Federal Government has said it would provide some incentives such as tax holidays, seed funding and grants for start-ups in the country to develop the ecosystem.

Provisions for these incentives have been made in the National Start-up Bill, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who disclosed this when he met with indigenous innovators in Lagos, said government would be supporting the growth of the start-ups with those incentives.

According to him, the National Startup Bill, the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the National Policy for the Development of Indigenous Content in the Telecommunications Sector, among others, as examples of government’s commitment to enact and implement policies that enable the ecosystem.

The minister challenged the start-ups and innovators in the Nigeria ecosystem to take ownership of existing policies to further consolidate and enhance the success of the ecosystem.

While noting that the objective of the meeting was to understand first-hand, what the ecosystem requires from government to thrive, Pantami said “the importance of a vibrant, functional innovation ecosystem cannot be underscored and that is why we have taken deliberate steps to organise this interactive session, specifically, to address certain pertinent issues.” He added that understanding the market and its challenges is key to the success of our ecosystem because government has a major role to play in providing an enabling environment.

The minister emphasised that the Federal Government is open and willing to suggestions on what it can do to further ensure the success of the ecosystem. He said: “If there are challenges in implementing any of the policies we have put in place for the sector to thrive, please let us know.”

He noted that Nigeria as the largest digital economy in Africa, which is in the process of deploying fifth-generation networks (5G), the immense human potential and the necessary collaborations and partnerships between government and the ecosystem, the country will, in no time, take its pride of place as the continent’s technology giant. Pantami added that the Presidency was ready to ensure the bill meets excellent execution.

He commended “the work of the startup ecosystem for pushing Nigeria to become the largest digital economy in Africa and it’s time to work closely together to achieve greater hallmark.”

Speaking on NITDA’s efforts on addressing skills set in the country, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said: “As the minister of communications and digital economy used to say “we make skills, not certificate” because we sponsor people abroad for MSC and PhD programmes, most of them refused to come back to the country, those that come back will be a liability to the country, looking for jobs. “Instead of that, why not build skills to create jobs

Then the minister directed we should come up with a scheme called Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Support scheme. It is a scheme designed to identify talented startups of youths with ideas, place them in developed hubs for training and incubation and, at the end, we have what we called startups vouchers we give them that will help them as seed funding to develop their products and services.

“We started last year and we still have challenges and this is the reason we are here today to talk with you to see how we can make it better.

“We have also conceptualised another idea called HiFiV which we want to go to universities, set up centres for excellence for entrepreneurial capacity building that will help develop entrepreneurship as well as help our students right from the universities to start thinking of starting their own business.

“We are partnering with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on this and starting with six universities across the six geopolitical zones and we are talking with CBN to see if they can build a centre in each state that will help to address that.

“On funding, we realised that there are so many funding and incentives, but mostly, you don’t know them because there is a disconnection between government and the ecosystem. So, we are working with Lagos Business School to develop all existing government incentives, which we are going to socialise with you to see how you can benefit from it.”

