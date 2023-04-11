News

Start Urgent Arrests Of Advocates Of Interim Govt In Nigeria, Analysts Tells DSS

Nigeria Security, especially the Department of the Security Service (DSS), has been challenged, to as matter of urgency and in the interest of National Cohesion, commenced the clapping down on those agitating for the Interim Government In Nigeria.

Making these urgent calls, some Patriotic Analysts, unanimously asked the DSS to rise up to their official responsibility by apprehending all those calling for the fragmentation of the country in the name of claiming a false mandate and putting them behind bars.

They worried that the Protesters who now took it as a habit to take to the streets since the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC as President-elect also hide under the banner of the “Obidients Movements” championed by the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi to distract the nation and criminally create chaos and uncertainties.

Making the disclosure in a Hausa political programme aired on one of the local radio on Tuesday and monitored in Kano, among the Analysts, Nasiru Gwangwazo, said the situation is becoming so amazing, scary, and alarming hence the need for the timely intervention of the Security Operatives to tame it before it escalates to something else.

The political analyst highlighted further that the protesters who normally came out in their numbers calling for the installment of an interim government in Nigeria if their demands are not made should be warned forthwith and wait for the Court to decide on their fate.

They should avoid doing anything that would plunge the Country into unimaginable Chao’s and break down of law and order.

The Analysts observed that in the historical political evolution of Nigeria, similar incidences of protest against the declaration of results happened in the past but heads were not loose.

Adding that no politician ever called on the military to come forward and take over by staging a Coup for his own interest as openly said by the Obidients.

They warned that in any civilized democracy, it’s natural that those who felt aggrieved must cry for help but not in the manner of rancor and hate speech.

The group has turned Social Media to be a platform for outpouring dangerous venoms and anger to the astonishment of aghast spectators, the Analyst, worried.

” Nigeria is bigger than any individual or group and its sanctity should be guarded and protected well devoid of what Obi and his men are ochestratrating based on religious, and tribal sentiments aimed at destroying the country”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

