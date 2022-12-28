News

Start writing your handover report now, PDP tells Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday told Governor Dapo Abiodun to start preparing his handover report, declaring that the people would vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. Chairman Sikirulahi Ogundele stated this at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta while receiving the coalition of unregistered Political Parties who defected to the PDP. Seventeen parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) joined PDP.

Ogundele said: “Dapo Abiodun please start writing your handover report now, Ogun State people have rejected you and you are not coming back.” He accused the APC of sponsoring hoodlums to destroy his party’s billboards and posters. Ogundele said: “Dapo Abiodun has started intimidating members of the PDP, our he has started harassing our members and that, he can’t stop us from running our party.” The PDP governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu also accused Abiodun of fueling a political crisis by sponsoring thugs to destroy the party’s posters and billboards.

 

Our Reporters

