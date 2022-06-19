StarTimes adds more exciting shows to dazzle families

With focus on providing unbeatable family entertainment, StarTimes has added more dazzling TV shows to its collections of exciting content this month. Among these shows are comedy series, Ile-Alayo season 2; catch-up of reality show, Naija Hood Rep; and telenovela, The World of the Married. To the excitement of comedy fans, season two of Ile- Alayo kicked off on June 4 on ST Nollywood Plus. Ile Alayo season 2 airs Thursdays to Sundays at 8 pm. Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title. Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, it’s now produced into a comedy series. Season 2 of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene. The attractive thing about Ile Alayo is how the characters are infused in their natural role. The likes of Broda Shaggi and Mr. Macaroni play the same role they are known for in their skits, while Adedimeji Lateef maintained his Igbo-Yoruba accent. Also, fans can catch up on a reality show, Naija Hood Rep on ST Nollywood Plus daily at 9 pm. The show intends to not just reflect appropriately the various hoods in the country but to also help Nigerian youth understand the power of the voice they have and use it as best as they need to, not just for themselves, but for their hoods and ultimately for Nigeria. For telenovela lovers, The World of the Married will air from June 19 at 6:20 PM on STNovelaE Plus. The novella tells a story of a married couple whose betrayal of one another leads to a whirlwind of revenge, grief, forgiveness, and healing. Just when Sunwoo thought everything around her is as perfect as it can be, she finds out that her husband and her friends had secretly been deceiving her all along.

