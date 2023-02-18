Arts & Entertainments

StarTimes ambassador, Femi Adebayo, hosts Valentine’s dinner for couples today

Posted on

StarTimes Nigeria Ambassador, Femi Adebayo, will today host Valentine’s dinner for couples in conjunction with the cable company. The dinner guests will consist of select number of couples who took advantage of StarTimes promotional offer, tagged Valentine Boost, in celebration of the season of love. The offer, according to Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes, is designed to celebrate families, with three enticing offers. “We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique experience this Valentine’s season,” adding that, “With the Valentine Boost, customers can enjoy all their favourite shows and movies on a budget and even get the chance to spend the evening with Femi Adebayo.”

 

Our Reporters

