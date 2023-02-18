StarTimes ambassador, Femi Adebayo, hosts Valentine’s dinner for couples today

StarTimes Nigeria Ambassador, Femi Adebayo, will today host Valentine’s dinner for couples in conjunction with the cable company. The dinner guests will consist of select number of couples who took advantage of StarTimes promotional offer, tagged Valentine Boost, in celebration of the season of love. The offer, according to Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes, is designed to celebrate families, with three enticing offers. “We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique experience this Valentine’s season,” adding that, “With the Valentine Boost, customers can enjoy all their favourite shows and movies on a budget and even get the chance to spend the evening with Femi Adebayo.”
Related Articles
Nigerian filmmaker Victor Okhai gets new appointment
Seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director and film consultant, Victor Okhai, has been appointed Head Judge of the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), billed to hold later this year in Lagos, Nigeria. Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of local entertainment content made the announcement on Tuesday. Okhai is the current National President of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Women as grandmasters of socio-economic viability, conscionable politics
A drum roll of platitudes to the mystic jewel that keeps institutions from falling apart and jabs on other existential embodiments – a review of Odunjo Gbenga David’s Sweet Colours Of Womanhood by Tunde Michael reflects the leitmotifs of everyday women and also addresses multifaceted themes that annotate the triggers and importance of the roles […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
My ultimate goal as an actress – DJ Dimple Nipple
Rachel Oluwabukola Martins with the stage name of DJ Dimple Nipple may not be your usual Nollywood actress who has a long list of movie titles to her name but she cut her teeth in the craft as far back as 2018 when she featured in Funke Akindele’s YouTube series, “House Helps”. The series which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)