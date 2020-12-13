StarTimes brings cheers with Christmas Goodies to subscribers

Christmas comes early for StarTimes subscribers as the pay-TV company is rewarding 2020 subscribers with hampers filled with a variety of Christmas goodies.

In the same vein, the affordable pay-tv company is offering a fresh line-up of great entertainment that will keep children and parents glued to their TVs all this month.

The Christmas gift is organised in partnership with Lontor Bulbs and Oraimo earpiece.

Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, said the reward was a way of thanking subscribers who have kept faith with the brand in 2020 despite a difficult year across the globe.

“Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes.

“As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate them and Christmas is a time to give back. We are proud to have partnered Lontor bulbs and Oraimo earpiece, widely known for their superior products, to delight our subscribers.”

One of the happy subscribers, Mrs. Kehinde Adeyemo said: “I am wowed and I least expect this. Christmas has come alive so soon in my home and can’t wait to share the excitement with loved ones.”

On the exciting content lined up, Mr Ali said: “This year, most people were glued to their TV as they stayed at home during the lockdown. But what is coming this December is bigger. From kiddies, sports, action, comedy, blockbusters and classic movies, there won’t be any day StarTimes subscribers won’t be able to enjoy great cinema.

“We have introduced an upgrade promo to avail all subscribers access to all channels this Christmas whilst paying less. Our recharge and get upgraded policy gives an upgrade or extra-days for free to subscribers.”

