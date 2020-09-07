StarTimes continues UEFA Nations League broadcast today

StarTimes will on Monday (today) continue airing the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League matches live and in HD on its sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application.

Since the return of the competition, fans have enjoyed exciting encounter between maiden winner Portugal and the 2018 World Cup runnersup, Croatia with other games played over the weekend.

The league continues with Matchday 2 which started on Sunday and will end onTuesday. StarTimes secured UEFA Nations League broadcasting rights as part of its National Team Football agreement with UEFA over the period 2019-2022.

UEFA Nations League is UEFA’s newest national-team competition and is entering its second edition.

Like this: Like Loading...