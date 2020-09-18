Arts & Entertainments

StarTimes illuminates movie experience with action-driven Hollywood channel, TNT Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

StarTimes has expanded its entertainment offering by introducing Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa and, the recent season of popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary. TNT Africa offers action-driven, a pulse-raising slate of movies, mixed with romantic gems and hilarious comedy, alongside original TNT productions, aimed at keeping its movie fans glued to their screens. As part of its September launch on StarTimes, TNT Africa has an exciting line-up of never-before-seen titles with the premiere of its latest TNT Original Movie, Human Capital; a fan month block dedicated to the best titles of Denzel Washington.

Owned by WarnerMedia that has a long-standing relationship with StarTimes in French-speaking African regions distributing Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing, WarnerTV, TOONAMI, CNN and TCM Cinéma across the continent. This new TNT Africa deal will further diversify its channel offering giving StarTimes’ viewers access to the high-quality blockbuster movie channel tailored for African viewers.

“The launch of TNT Africa demonstrates our unremitting commitment to deliver quality content to African families, making top family entertainment accessible to more audience across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Lazarus Ibeabuchi, StarTimes PR Manager. TNT Africa is available on StarTimes’ Basic Bouquet on channel 047 and Smart Bouquet on channel 186. Basic Bouquet is N1700 monthly while Smart Bouquet is N2200 monthly. Jenifa’s Diary airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus Channel. StarTimes has expanded its entertainment offering by introducing Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa and, the recent season of popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary. TNT Africa offers action-driven, a pulse-raising slate of movies, mixed with romantic gems and hilarious comedy, alongside original TNT productions, aimed at keeping its movie fans glued to their screens.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Friendship, political power play in season of betrayal

Posted on Author Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga

Title: The Blood Sample Author: Yemi Adebiyi Publisher: Free Communications Limited, Lagos Pages: 128 Year of publication: 2009 Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     ‘The Blood Sample’, is another thrilling novel by Yemi Adebiyi, among the pool of recent interesting romantic and political works being churned out by several Nigerian creative writers in the committee […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady seeks advice as husband vows never to help in-laws after N580k bride price

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady’s home is currently on fire after her family gave her husband a marriage list worth N580,000 and are now demanding that he contributes another N120,000 for his brother-in-law’s marriage. According to the story which gained momentum on social media after being shared by a Twitter user, @SmartAtuadi, the lady recounts how her husband […]
Arts & Entertainments

Passion for music made me choose UNILAG over staying in Cotonou –Mmzy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

An exciting young new act to watch out for, Mmzy, whose real name is Akachukwu Emmnanuel Uche, is set to make an impact in the Nigerian music terrain in the months to come. Signed to Kerae Records, he has a few singles to his name along with plans to release an EP later this year. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: