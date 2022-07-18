Sports

StarTimes launches women sports channel

StarTimes recently added, W-Sport channel dedicated to Women’s Sport. W-Sport offers up to seven live football games a week from the best leagues in the world. This July, W-Sport channel is airing live matches of Women’s Euro 2022 and Women’s Copa America. Other women’s sports on the channel include motorsports, basketball, volleyball and cycling, among others. The channel is currently available to dish users (DTH) on StarTimes. The Super Falcons will battle host country Mo  rocco in the semi-finals of the Women Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at 9pm live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. Speaking ahead of the match, the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has revealed that his target is to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria continued their push for another continental title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Cameroon. The Super Falcons started the tournament on the wrong foot, losing their opening match to South Africa. However, they have picked themselves up since that defeat, securing emphatic wins against Botswana and Burundi.

 

