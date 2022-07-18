StarTimes launches women sports channel

StarTimes recently added, W-Sport channel dedicated to Women’s Sport. W-Sport offers up to seven live football games a week from the best leagues in the world. This July, W-Sport channel is airing live matches of Women’s Euro 2022 and Women’s Copa America. Other women’s sports on the channel include motorsports, basketball, volleyball and cycling, among others. The channel is currently available to dish users (DTH) on StarTimes. The Super Falcons will battle host country Mo rocco in the semi-finals of the Women Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at 9pm live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. Speaking ahead of the match, the Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has revealed that his target is to win the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria continued their push for another continental title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Cameroon. The Super Falcons started the tournament on the wrong foot, losing their opening match to South Africa. However, they have picked themselves up since that defeat, securing emphatic wins against Botswana and Burundi.
Related Articles
Mourinho: It’s hard to compete with clubs that ‘just break the rules’
José Mourinho has bemoaned the difficulty of being in competition with clubs that “just break the rules and forget the financial fair play”, as he outlined how he intended to reshape Tottenham into Champions League qualifiers. The Spurs manager was asked about the comments of Mikel Arteta, his counterpart at Arsenal, and whether he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Qatar 2022: Italy must overcome anxiety – Mancini
Italy must take on Northern Ireland without the anxiety that affected them in Friday’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland but can expect the hosts to make life difficult, manager Roberto Mancini said on Sunday. Italy top Group C with 15 points from seven matches, ahead of the Swiss on goal difference, with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Burnley end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten home record
Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League came to an end as Ashley Barnes fired home a late winner from the penalty spot to secure a famous victory for Burnley. Barnes was tripped in the box by goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and converted the resulting penalty to earn all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)