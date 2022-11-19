StarTimes rolls out prizes as Beta Level Xmas promo commences

As Christmas approaches, affordable pay-TV company, StarTimes, has rolled out exciting plans for subscribers in its Xmas Beta Level Promo. In partnership with Longrich and electronic companies like Amaz and Weyon, StarTimes is giving families more reasons to spend time together with its Christmas upgrade promo and high-end giveaways.

The Christmas promo, which kicked off on November 15 spanning January 15 2023, offers subscribers an opportunity to enjoy more exciting channels with a free upgrade plan. According to the Public Relations Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, “Christmas festivities are relishing moments we long for all through the year.

Many families share this special period to unwind, recall, reunite, feast and refurbish their homes. Star- Times knows the importance of TV entertainment to nourish family bonding during this special season. Thus, we are giving families access to more enriching entertainment for less, as well as safe cost for them as we have dedicated home appliances and hygiene products to refurbish various homes.”

