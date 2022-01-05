Startimes secures broadcast rights

Africa’sleadingpay-TVoperatorhas acquired broadcastingrightstothe Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in sub-Saharan Africa. The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations organized by the CAF will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022. StarTimes has been awarded paytelevision and OTT media rights to the tournament across all sub-Saharan Africa territories in English, Portuguese and African local languages. Felix Ahonzo, Chief Operations Officer of StarTimesGhana, said: “Star- Times has made a strategic priority to support African football and bring it to fans across the continent. We are honoured to partner with CAF again, following the successful broadcasting of the 2019 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN. To us, there is no better way to start 2022 than to watch African top players compete for the continental crown.”
Related Articles
Rainoil 2021 Tennis Open serves off at Lagos Country Club
Rainoil Limited in partnership with the Nigerian Tennis Federation (NTF) will begin its 2021 Rainoil Tennis Open Tournament from December 2nd to December 11th, 2021 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos. Last year, the event failed to take place due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the press conference in Lagos to announce […]
FirstBank maintains tradition as 59th Lagos Open holes
The annual Lagos Amateur Open championship which teed off at the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Monday will hole out later today. The three-day competition is an annual event sponsored by Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited. This year’s edition is the 59th in the series. […]
Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown
Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]
