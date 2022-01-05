Startimes secures broadcast rights

Africa’sleadingpay-TVoperatorhas acquired broadcastingrightstothe Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in sub-Saharan Africa. The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations organized by the CAF will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022. StarTimes has been awarded paytelevision and OTT media rights to the tournament across all sub-Saharan Africa territories in English, Portuguese and African local languages. Felix Ahonzo, Chief Operations Officer of StarTimesGhana, said: “Star- Times has made a strategic priority to support African football and bring it to fans across the continent. We are honoured to partner with CAF again, following the successful broadcasting of the 2019 AFCON and the 2020 CHAN. To us, there is no better way to start 2022 than to watch African top players compete for the continental crown.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...