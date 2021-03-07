Business

StarTimes slashes decoder price, introduces Easter promo

In the spirit of Easter celebration, affordable pay-Tv provider StarTimes is offering a decoder price slash as well as free access to a higher bouquet for its subscribers.

 

The antenna decoder will go for N7400 as against N9400 while the dish decoder will go for N11, 200 as against N13, 200. StarTimes has over 100 channels showing exciting foreign and local entertainment.

 

Also, the Easter promo which start March 1 gives subscribers the opportunity to pay for a 2-month subscription on Nova, Basic, and Smart bouquets and get an instant upgrade to view the next higher bouquet for two months.

 

While customers on Classic and Super bouquet who recharge for two months will get 10 days extra. Loyal subscribers will also be treated to richly-packed Easter hampers.

 

According to the Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, the essence of the promo is to allow its subscribers enjoy the Easter holiday with access to an array of channels on a higher bouquet than they normally watch and unlimited entertainment at a very little cost.

 

“Nova bouquet is N900 monthly. So customers who pay N1800 for a two-month subscription will get an instant upgrade to view Basic/Smart bouquet for two months.

 

Basic bouquet is N1700 monthly and Smart is N2200. So a customer who pays N3400 for two months for basic or N4400 for smart bouquet will be migrated to enjoy all the content on Classic and Super bouquets respectively for two months. Subscribers who key into the promo will save a minimum of N1, 600,” Mr. Ali said

