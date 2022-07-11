StarTimes support community project, eyes new Okocha

StarTimes at the weekend launched a new football pitch at the LSDPC Estate, Meran Lagos as part of Germany Bundesliga’s programme for global pitch refurbishment activation in support of football, with the novel event tagged “Common Ground”.

During the opening ceremony of the new 5-aside football pitch, Football Legend, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, said he has joined forces with Bundesliga to discover a budding talent capable of stepping into his shoes.

Okocha, who became an instant household name in Germany when he scored one of the most iconic goals in football after a sensational dribble of Oliver Kahn and five defenders before he found the back of the net stated that he met with the goalkeeper after that game, and emphasised that they remain as friends.

“Well, I’ve seen him after that. We are not enemies; we are all just doing our jobs and I’m delighted I scored that goal. It was a goal that introduced me to Europe and it’s still a special goal.” The Bundesliga legend noted the facility will “keep the youth away from trouble.” He promised to visit the pitch “from time to time.

The community also noted the structure will help curb menace while promising to maintain it. “Bundesliga didn’t just put this here. They are exposing us to the world,” a representative of the youth said.

