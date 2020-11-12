Sports

StarTimes to air Euro qualifiers friendlies, Nations League

Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels. With friendly games played on Wednesday, more matches will be aired on Thursday, four qualifying matches on Thursday while Nations League resumes on Saturday. Active subscribers can stream the matches and other choice content on four devices simultaneously at no extra cost by pairing their decoder with StarTimes ON app on three different mobile phones.

If anybody wants to check the competitiveness of the UEFA Nations League, they need only look at the three stand-out fixtures of the next match days in the competition. Portugal v France, Belgium v England and Spain v Germany feature five of the top six teams in the world (and Germany is surprisingly not amongst them).

In Group A2, the world’s top-ranked team, Belgium, are at home to England, knowing well that a victory in Leuven on Sunday, will all but guarantee Roberto Martínez’s side a place in the final tournament, which only the four group winners of the A-league qualify for. In Group A3, two of Europe’s in-form strikers – Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo – face each other in Lisbon, with both France and Portugal evenly poised at the top of the table with 10 points each ahead of the game on Saturday.

