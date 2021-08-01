StarTimes to air FIBA AfroBasket 2021

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes is going to broadcast the African Championship of Nations, FIBA AfroBasket Rwanda 2021 live and exclusive. The 30th edition of the AfroBasket, men’s basketball continental championship of Africa, is scheduled to take place between August 24 and September 5 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital city. 16 national teams divided into four groups will be competing to get crowned African champions. In Group A, host Rwanda will face DR Congo, Cape Verde, and 11-time AfroBasket winners Angola. Group B will see reigning champion Tunisia compete alongside the Central African Republic, Egypt and Guinea. In Group C, 2015 champions Nigeria is opposed to Ivory Coast, Kenya and Mali. And in Group D, Senegal, Cameroon, South Sudan and Uganda will clash to get a qualification spot
Related Articles
Euro 2020: Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland
Wales fought back to draw with Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020, as Kieffer Moore marked his return to the starting line-up with what could prove to be a vital equaliser. In only his third start in nine matches under interim manager Robert Page, the Cardiff City striker was close to giving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Tokyo 2020: 1st batch of athletes departs Abuja today
The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria will today Tuesday depart Abuja for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. According to the Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye, members of the Canoeing team Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna, Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kanu: Ebonyi football fans celebrate ‘Papillo’ at 44
Football fans in Ebonyi on Saturday celebrated the birthday of former Super Eagles Skipper Kanu Nwankwo who turned 44. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, fondly called Papillo by football fans, had 86 caps for Nigeria, scoring 13 goals in a flourished career which lasted from 1994 to 2010. Kanu, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)