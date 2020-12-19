Sports

StarTimes to Beam NBA matches on ESPN

Pay-TV platform, StarTimes will beam all the actions of NBA live and exclusive on its ESPN channels. With the 75th season starting next week, the Lakers are amongst the favourites, especially since digging deep and issuing 35-yearold James with a two-year contract worth 85 million dollars.

Other teams expected to be strong are the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The star player for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the NBA MVP award for the last two years running and teamed up in Mike Budenholzer’s team with his brother Thanasis.

Born in Athens to first-generation Nigerian immigrants, the “Greek Freak” as he is nicknamed for his impressive 6 foot 11 inch height and 11 inch-long hands, has said he considers himself both Greek and Nigerian.

