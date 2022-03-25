Sports

StarTimes to show Eagles, Black Stars live

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana rekindle their rivalry in an epic 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier showing live on StarTimes today. The first leg holds at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and will be broadcast on NTA channels on StarTimes. The die is cast and the Black Stars will look to put behind their disappointing run at AFCON 2021 and try to secure the World Cup ticket. Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a two-legged affair with the winner on aggregates qualifying for the soccer fiesta in Qatar later in the year. The Ghana vs Nigeria football rivalry is among the oldest and most proliferate rivalries in African football.

It reflects the long-standing socio-economic rivalry between the two nations which are two of the five Anglophone nations in West Africa and home to the largest populations in the region. Historically, the Black Stars have defeated the Super Eagles 25 times in the 56 meetings while their rivals have claimed wins on 12 occasions. 19 games have ended in draws.

 

Our Reporters

