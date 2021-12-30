Business

Startup: 100,000 drivers to benefit from mobility tech's $31m funding

Metro Africa Express (MAX), a Nigerian mobility tech startup, has raised $31 million in a Series B funding round and is looking to enter more African markets as it continues to establish the transportation sector

 

TechCrunch reports that the funding will go towards extending vehicle financing credit to over 100,000 drivers in the next two years. It will also help MAX expand into Ghana and Egypt by the first quarter of 2022 and into Francophone, East and Southern Africa by the end of that year.

 

MAX Co-Founder and CEO, Adetayo Bamiduro, told Tech- Crunch the capital infusion would help the company continue “to transform the lives of hundreds of thousands of drivers across the continent, accelerate international expansion and continue our pioneering initiatives in the mobility space.”

 

The company got its start as a delivery startup in 2015 and used motorcycles to complete orders, the report stated. It evolved into a ride-hailing service as well as vehicle subscription and financing services later.

 

That, according to Chief Financial Officer, Guy-Bertrand Njoya, came from realising most of the startup’s drivers “don’t own the vehicles they use,” per the report. “It became clear that the fundamental issue that drivers face is consistent access to vehicles,” he said in the report.

 

“And that is when we realized that if we are to be successful at solving the challenge of mobility across the continent, we have to first address the issue of vehicle access.” Eventually, MAX wants to build electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure as it expands and roll out EVs to its users, according to the report.

Meanwhile, smarting up from the impact of COVID-19, which caused a dip in investments last year, the Nigerian tech start-up echo system began the year on an impressive note, attracting a series of funding from foreign investors. Within a month, two leading fintechs in the country had raised close to $200 million in investments.

First was Flutterwave, which announced that it had closed a $170 million deal, which raised the company’s value to over $1 billion. New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global led the Series C round.

 

Thereafter, Kuda Bank raised $25 million in a Series A round to continue to provide a modern banking service for Africans and the African diaspora.

 

The funding round was led by New York-based venture capital, Valar Ventures, with participation from existing investor Target Global, an international venture capital firm headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and several other existing investors.

In August 2021, startups in the country had raised a total of $497.4 million from foreign investors, thus accounting for 90 per cent of the total funding that came to Africa in the month, which stood at $533.3 million.

 

As of October, the startups had raised about $1 billion in total.

 

