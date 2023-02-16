Business

Startup Act: Stakeholders urge FG to set up new council

Posted on

For proper implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act, stakeholders in the digital economy have urged the Federal Government to set up a new Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship. According to them, the council will fast track the implementation of the Act to achieve the aim of promulgating the Act.

They believe that the next thing to do after the passing of the Act by the National Assembly, the Federal Government should constitute the council in addition to the setting up of the startup support and engagement portal; the startup investment seed fund; and the consultative forum. The group driving the Nigeria Startup Act, the NSA programme team, emphasised that the next steps to be taken in the implementation of the Act is to constitute a new council to facilitate the proper implementation. According to the group, the implementation framework will also provide the guidelines for the adoption of the Act by the states.

One of the stakeholders, Adedayo Adebari, stated that the implementation of the Act was very crucial for the development of the startup ecosystem in Nigeria. He said: “Implementation of the Act ushers in a new era for startups. It gives startup stakeholders the opportunity to make the most of its provisions. However, for the Act to achieve its full potential, startup stakeholders will need to fully participate. They participate by familiarising themselves with the provisions of the Act, especially as it relates to their role in the tech ecosystem. Also, participating in holding the government accountable for its policies.

“To create a legal framework for the growth and development of startups in Nigeria, successfully implementing the Act is necessary. Several laws failed to have the desired impact due, in part, to poor implementation. Avoiding similar setbacks would require collective effort and collaboration among players in the tech ecosystem.” He added that the implementation of the Act would need all hands on deck, especially as it involves more players over time. “The signs are visible that so many stakeholders are interested in the success of the Act. That enthusiasm will be even more needed to sustain and build upon the gains.

“The Nigeria Startup Act is a joint initiative by Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and the Presidency to harness the potential of our digital economy through co-created regulations,” he noted. The new Startup Act serves as a breath of fresh air. It was a joint initiative by the nation’s tech startup ecosystem and the Presidency to ensure that the nation’s laws and regulations are clear, planned, and work for the tech ecosystem.

The Nigeria Startup Bill is made to create enabling environment for the growth, attraction, and protection of investment in tech startups. While confirming the presidential assent to the bill, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that the bill was the outcome of engagements with innovators and start-ups across the country. He said: “The approach we adopted was to allow our young start-ups, our young innovators all over the country to identify the challenges they were confronted with in regard to intellectual property, financing, regulation, and incentives, among others. “So, young innovators were engaged across the country through their geo-political zones, where we encouraged them to voice out their challenges with regards to the ease of doing business. “And from their inputs, we discovered there was the need to have Nigeria start-up Act in place so that it will provide the enabling environment for them to continue to thrive and be successful.” According to Pantami, this new law will now serve as the legal framework for the growth of the sector.

 

