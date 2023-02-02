Startup: Google launches first dedicated accelerator for women founders in Africa

The global search engine platform, Google, has launched a programme tagged Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program for women in technology ecosystem. According to the company, the programme aims at empowering and supporting women founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their startups and address African problems. Women founders, who are building tech startups in Africa or for Africa, are urged to apply through the programme website at g.co/ acceleratorafrica before the February 20, 2023 deadline.

It stated that eligible applicants must have a working product or service, a viable business model, and a working team as the application process includes a written application and an interview with the program team. The 12-week programme, according to the company, will commence in March 2023 and include one bootcamp per month, held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions. Selected participants will receive access to Google’s products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools, and technology, as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their startups. Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “We are excited about the open call for applications for our 3-month accelerator program, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa. We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population.”

He added: “African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding. Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58 per cent of businesses in Africa being owned by women. “Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa. Investing in women-led startups is a key step towards achieving this goal, and Google’s commitment to these goals is reflected in the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program.” He informed that the Women Founders would be mentored by industry experts who will provide guidance and support to the selected participants throughout the programme, saying they will be instrumental in helping the startups achieve their full potential and create a positive impact on their communities.

