Business

Startup: Google launches first dedicated accelerator for women founders in Africa

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The global search engine platform, Google, has launched a programme tagged Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program for women in technology ecosystem. According to the company, the programme aims at empowering and supporting women founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their startups and address African problems. Women founders, who are building tech startups in Africa or for Africa, are urged to apply through the programme website at g.co/ acceleratorafrica before the February 20, 2023 deadline.

It stated that eligible applicants must have a working product or service, a viable business model, and a working team as the application process includes a written application and an interview with the program team. The 12-week programme, according to the company, will commence in March 2023 and include one bootcamp per month, held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions. Selected participants will receive access to Google’s products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools, and technology, as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their startups. Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “We are excited about the open call for applications for our 3-month accelerator program, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa. We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population.”

He added: “African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding. Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58 per cent of businesses in Africa being owned by women. “Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa. Investing in women-led startups is a key step towards achieving this goal, and Google’s commitment to these goals is reflected in the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program.” He informed that the Women Founders would be mentored by industry experts who will provide guidance and support to the selected participants throughout the programme, saying they will be instrumental in helping the startups achieve their full potential and create a positive impact on their communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

2021 EMEA: Access bank wins sustainability award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Access Bank PLC has been honoured with the ‘Best Bank Nigeria’, ‘Best Private Bank Nigeria’, and Pan-African ‘Sustainability Award’ during the 2021 EMEA Finance African Banking Awards. Commenting on the awards, GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said: “We, at Access Bank, are dedicated to setting the bar for responsible business practices, demonstrating corporate brand […]

nrc
Business

Railways: Renaming of Apapa Station to Bola Tinubu Station raises dust

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Recent renaming of Apapa Railway Station hitherto known and called Alhaji Waziri Kyari Muhammed Railway Station, after the now diseased hardworking former Chairman of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is raising eyebrows in the top government transport agency which in recent times has been receiving serious government attention and investments.   The Apapa Station is […]
Business

Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd was conceptualised to bridge a gap – Ubani Henry Chinonso

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real estate magnate and CEO of Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd, Ubani Henry Chinonso, has said his thriving business firm was started to fill a yawning gap in the Nigerian real estate and property sector. The young, savvy and result driven entrepreneur, has also said that social media was the new money business entities should  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica