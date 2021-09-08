News Top Stories

Startup: Nigeria sustains lead in Africa’s $533.3m funding

…country accounts for 90%

 

Nigeria remained the most attractive startup haven in Africa as the continent secured a total of $533.3 million in funding in August. Of this amount, Nigerian startups’ share stood at $497.4 million, representing 90 per cent of the total funding that came to Africa in the month.

 

According to Techpoint Intelligence report, the August funding rounds were announced in a total of 38 deals, while there were also a few undisclosed deals in the month.

 

A breakdown of the funding across Africa showed that startups in Egypt secured $17.7 million through six rounds, Kenya got $5.2 million also in six rounds, while startups in South Africa secured $12.5 million in four rounds. Zambia and Ghana received $125,000 each, while Morocco startups attracted $250,000 funding. “Aside from Nigeria,

 

South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya — Africa’s major startup hubs — startups in every other country across the continent that got funding in August got it from participation in the Y Combinator Summer 2021 cohort.

 

There were a record 15 African startups in the cohort, with five coming from Nigeria and four from Egypt,” the report disclosed. In Nigeria, OPay’s expected $400 million Series C round that made the news earlier in May was eventually announced in August. This accounted for 75 per cent of total funding received by Nigerian startups in the month under review.

 

The newly announced round came as the second-highest Series C round by any African startup or Africa-focus startup, Jumia’s $603 million being the first. Opay’s $400 million funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing it at $2 billion. Other investors in the funding round include Sequoia Capital China,

 

Source Code Capital, Meituan-backed fund Long-Z, Redpoint China, and 3W Capital. OPay, which has notched up 160 million active users in Africa since its launch in 2018, said it would use the capital to invest in African markets including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as Middle Eastern markets.

 

Throughout last year, Nigerian startups were reported to have raised a total of $300 million. But for this year, the funding recorded in August alone has surpassed that.

 

Earlier in July, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) had disclosed that five of Nigeria’s young tech companies raised a total of $57.65 million in seed funding.

 

 

According to the compilation of announced investments by the commission, the investors’ interests were mostly on startups offering financial services with technology, fintechs.

 

From the announcements made in July, four out of the five startups that secured funding are fintechs while one offers health solutions. Top on the list of the companies that attracted funding in the month under review is fintech startup, FairMoney. The company secured a $42 million Series B raise to diversify its offerings and expand to ‘become the financial hub for its users.

 

Tiger Global Management led the round, while existing investors from the company’s previous rounds, DST Partners, Flourish Ventures, Newfund, and Speedinvest, also participated.

 

The investment came after FairMoney raised €10 million Series A in 2019 and EUR 1.2 million seed in 2018. Similarly, Nigeria rentreporting fintech Esusu, raised a $10 million Serie A funding round worth $10 million by Motley Fool Ventures with participation from Predictive VC,

 

The Equity Alliance, and other top angel investors. Esusu reports rental payments to major credit bureaus and allows renters to build their credit histories.

 

The company said it is aiming at serving the underserved populations with the new funding. Healthtech startup RxAll also raised $3.15 million in funding in the month. The startup, which is based in Nigeria and the United States employs deep technology to provide high-quality medication to patients.

 

The new funding is to expand into new countries and further enhance its technology. Launch Africa led the funding round, with participation from SOSV’s HAX and Keisuke Honda’s KSK fund. In the same month, Nigerian Investment-Tech Startup, Chaka also raised $1.5 million Pre-seed, Led by Breyer Capital. Other investors in the round include Future Africa, Golden Palm Investments, Seedstars, Musha Ventures, and 4DX Ventures. Founded in 2019 by Tosin Osibodu,

 

Chaka enables Nigerians to invest in local and global companies from the comfort of their phones. Also, PayHippo, a financial technology startup based in Nigeria raised $1 million pre-seed for its large-scale expansion.

 

The startup said it is looking to expand to other Nigerian cities as well as build its team of engineers. PayHippo was founded in January 2020 with the goal of providing SMEs with access to financing as well as help build credit scores.

 

This is something conventional banks struggle with as they offer limited financial access to these businesses despite controlling two-thirds of the country’s economy. In March this year, two leading fintechs in the country, Flutterwave and Kuda Bank had raised close to $200 million in investments.

