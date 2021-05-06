Startups: FG seeks AfDB’s support for $500m innovation fund

The Federal Government has said it is currently engaging with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to set up a $500 million Innovation Fund. This, government said, would provide support for the tech startup ecosystem across four pillars, which include infrastructure support, finance, skills development and technical assistance.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, who disclosed this at a Startup and Developer event organised by Google, said àgovernment was reconvening the Technology and Creativity Advisory Council, made up of public and private sector stakeholders in the ecosystem, to advise it on policies and programs to support the ecosystem. He said the engagement with the AfDB came through the work of the Council. “As government, we are working with the relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector to ensure that startups receive every support they require to take their ideas from inception to impact.

As part of our Ease of Doing Business Reforms, we instituted the Visa on Arrival Policy which allows any person outside ECOWAS to get a visa on arrival in Nigeria. This policy means all African startups and entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business into Nigeria will have a more straightforward process,” said the VP, who was represented at the event by the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa. The VP stated that according to the Startup Genome report, Lagos is the most valuable startup ecosystem on the continent, having 400 to 700 active startups valued at over $2 billion with Fintech being the most prominent in the Lagos technology startups ecosystem. However, other industries are emerging with startups like Flying Doctors, 54gene, Helium Health, and Life Bank blazing the trail in the healthcare sector and Thrive Agric, Afex Commodities, and Probity Farms making waves in the agriculture and commodities exchange space. He said the opportunities for investment and disruption remained very high in the African continent; the same as the opportunity for hubs and other innovation centres to serve as enablers and anchors for our promising startups. According to the VP, the startup ecosystem is one of the vital tools in finding solutions to Africa’s various challenges.

“Globally, the startup ecosystem is the most viable platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to take their ideas from inception to impact. It brings relevant stakeholders together to collaborate and bring something new to the world or new to an industry. There will never be a more perfect time to strengthen the African startup ecosystem than now, on the verge of the 4th industrial revolution,” he said. Osibanjo noted that the third industrial revolution was pivotal to unprecedented global economic growth in the 21st Century, as it disrupted traditional service delivery channels and accelerated the automation of factories and manufacturing processes, using electronics and information technologies to expand the reach and create prosperity but Africa hopped along and missed out.

“The countries that captured maximum value from the 3rd industrial revolution have become more prosperous and built solutions that improved service delivery in all aspects of lives, from education, healthcare, and food production to efficiency and speed in manufacturing. “Today, Africa is presented with another opportunity, the 4th industrial revolution, which is shaping and creating economic activities. It is proving to be the catalyst for future economic activities that will bridge the divide between rich and developing countries, and remove physical borders and barriers while maximising the utilisation of digital technologies as a source of inspiration across economic sectors,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...