Business

Startups: FG seeks AfDB’s support for $500m innovation fund

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said it is currently engaging with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to set up a $500 million Innovation Fund. This, government said, would provide support for the tech startup ecosystem across four pillars, which include infrastructure support, finance, skills development and technical assistance.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, who disclosed this at a Startup and Developer event organised by Google, said àgovernment was reconvening the Technology and Creativity Advisory Council, made up of public and private sector stakeholders in the ecosystem, to advise it on policies and programs to support the ecosystem. He said the engagement with the AfDB came through the work of the Council. “As government, we are working with the relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector to ensure that startups receive every support they require to take their ideas from inception to impact.

As part of our Ease of Doing Business Reforms, we instituted the Visa on Arrival Policy which allows any person outside ECOWAS to get a visa on arrival in Nigeria. This policy means all African startups and entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business into Nigeria will have a more straightforward process,” said the VP, who was represented at the event by the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa. The VP stated that according to the Startup Genome report, Lagos is the most valuable startup ecosystem on the continent, having 400 to 700 active startups valued at over $2 billion with Fintech being the most prominent in the Lagos technology startups ecosystem. However, other industries are emerging with startups like Flying Doctors, 54gene, Helium Health, and Life Bank blazing the trail in the healthcare sector and Thrive Agric, Afex Commodities, and Probity Farms making waves in the agriculture and commodities exchange space. He said the opportunities for investment and disruption remained very high in the African continent; the same as the opportunity for hubs and other innovation centres to serve as enablers and anchors for our promising startups. According to the VP, the startup ecosystem is one of the vital tools in finding solutions to Africa’s various challenges.

“Globally, the startup ecosystem is the most viable platform for innovators and entrepreneurs to take their ideas from inception to impact. It brings relevant stakeholders together to collaborate and bring something new to the world or new to an industry. There will never be a more perfect time to strengthen the African startup ecosystem than now, on the verge of the 4th industrial revolution,” he said. Osibanjo noted that the third industrial revolution was pivotal to unprecedented global economic growth in the 21st Century, as it disrupted traditional service delivery channels and accelerated the automation of factories and manufacturing processes, using electronics and information technologies to expand the reach and create prosperity but Africa hopped along and missed out.

“The countries that captured maximum value from the 3rd industrial revolution have become more prosperous and built solutions that improved service delivery in all aspects of lives, from education, healthcare, and food production to efficiency and speed in manufacturing. “Today, Africa is presented with another opportunity, the 4th industrial revolution, which is shaping and creating economic activities. It is proving to be the catalyst for future economic activities that will bridge the divide between rich and developing countries, and remove physical borders and barriers while maximising the utilisation of digital technologies as a source of inspiration across economic sectors,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

World stocks inch up on increasing bets on faster economic recovery

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global stock prices inched higher while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week. A rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish […]
Business

CBN clarifies issues on revised cheque standard

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Citing the different interpretations stakeholders are giving to the circular it issued on the subject last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has issued clarifications on the revised Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS).   In a circular to banks, accredited cheque printers/personalisers and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) […]
Business

GTBank reports N54bn pretax profit in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit before tax of N53.683 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in contrast to N58.204 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 7.76 per cent. This was contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica