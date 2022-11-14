News Top Stories

Startups: Lagos takes 70% lion’s share of $1.7bn

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that his administration is creating public values for entrepreneurs in an environment marred by unstable, uncertain, complex and ambiguities due to global economic challenges.

Despite this, he stated that out of over $1.7 billion investmentsthatcameintoNigeria, 70 per cent came into Lagos via startups. In addition, the governor also said over the past six months, about $1 billion in data centre investment had poured into Lagos because of some of the projects the state is executing and some of the regulations the state is pioneering.

The governor made this known in his address yesterday atthe closingceremony of the 2022 Lagos International TradeFairinLagosyesterday. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives of the state, Dr. Lola Akande, stressed that his administration had continued to maintain the status of a committedbusinesscrusader, adopting intentional policies andsteadyfocustoencourage entrepreneurs in line with global best practices.

According to him, “such  support cannot be over-emphasised in a state like Lagos, which has a population estimated at over 20 million, and fast becoming a top destination for investors and tech startups in the global tech market. “For instance, with the efforts of the state government, technology entrepreneurs have come to know that Lagos State is one of the most improved environments to do business.

“This is not only an attribution to its large market size and dynamiclabourforce, but an acknowledgement of its regulatory and civic friendliness to technological development. I do not say this lightly. “More than other places in the federation, Lagos has experienced tremendous share of growth in terms of tech start-ups.

“Thisiswhyitmayinterest you to know that out of over $1.7 billion venture investmentsthatcameintoNigeria, 70 per cent came into Lagos startups.

“Over the past six months, about $1 billion in data centre investment has poured into Lagos because of some of the projects the state is executing and some of the regulations we are pioneering.”

The governor added that “the administration of is workingonaSmartCityPlan totransformLagosintoatechnology- driven state, hence, connecting businesses and creating value for stakeholders in the various sectors of the economy to thrive in their daytodaybusinessactivities.”

 

