Startups: Nigeria remains Africa’s top tech hub –Report

With its 10 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP of $432.3 billion, Lagos State is certain to retain its place as Africa’s startups’ capital. According to data by StartupBlink, Lagos currently tops other African cities in attracting startups and technology development. The city had outperformed its direct competitors such as Nairobi, Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2021, a trend that is likely to continue.

“These scores are the exception rather than the norm though. As our chart shows, African cities still have room to improve in terms of sowing the seeds for future startup growth,” the report by StartupBlink stated. Overall, only seven African cities had a score of more than 1.0 points on StartupBlink’s index for 2021, with the urban areas claiming the top spots coming as no surprise. Lagos, for example, is not only the biggest metropolitan area in Africa, but has also made a name for itself as a tech hub rapidly advancing towards a 24- hour economy, generating 10 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP of $432.3 billion. The Lagos State government has embarked on the construction of the biggest technology cluster in West Africa.

The hub, which is coming up in Yaba, is part of the interventions in technology infrastructure to accommodate more startups in Nigeria’s economic capital. The tech ecosystem is being developed by the state government in collaboration with Facebook and Google.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, had said the Yaba Technology Cluster, called K.I.T.E, would be a free zone that would allow for growth and financing of innovative ideas. According to Sanwo-Olu, the hub would be populated by entrepreneurs in tech industry and Fintech space, adding that the ecosystem would also offer free labs for the use of startups to take their innovations to from ideation to the next level. K. I.T. E. is an acronym for Knowledge, Innovation, Technol- ogy and Entrepreneurship. The governor described technology as “the new oil” for Lagos – Africa’s largest megacity – to exponentially generate wealth and jobs for its young population, while also leveraging it in raising the status of the state to attain fourth industrial revolution.

“Technology is the new oil and the basic element for the fourth industrial revolution globally. As a state with a massive population of young people, we need to play a major role in the development of technology, which is an enabler to leapfrog into rapid socio-economic growth. We take technology as an important deliverable in our government’s development agenda. “For us to make lasting impact in the tech industry, we said to ourselves we needed to build the infrastructure to support the sector. We are building a tech campus on a 22,000 square meters land in Yaba, which we christen K. I.T. E. We are working with global brands in the tech space, such as Facebook and Google, to deliver this important technology hub.” Nairobi, the second-highest rated African city in 2021, is home to the African headquarters of global heavyweights like Cisco, IBM, Coca- Cola and Google, a fact at least in part attributable to its reputation as a tourism as well as a financial hotspot. In terms of homegrown achievements, institutions like the Nairobi Securities Exchange, one of the biggest African stock exchanges, and companies like SafariCom, which boasted a market cap of $15.3 billion in November 2021, make Nairobi fertile ground for investors. Cape Town and Johannesburg, on the other hand, are still profiting from the economic standing of South Africa, which led all African countries in terms of GDP for decades. Notable companies include Cape Town’s Naspers, whose valuation of $104 billion in July 2021 made it the largest company on the continent by a wide margin. As data from African Business shows, eight of the ten highest-valuated African companies as of July 2021 were located in South Africa. Also, Telecommunications firm, MTN Group, soars from 13 to four on this year’s ranking after more than doubling its market capitalisation to $24.5 billion, up from $11.1 billion in 2021. The company has raised cash by listing its operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda and other countries, also boosting the development of local capital markets. It has ploughed the cash into new networks, infrastructure and data centres. MTN Nigeria is at 18 on the ranking (up from 23), Scancom (MTN Ghana) is 76 and MTN Uganda is a new entry at 105. Other leading South African businesses spanning the continent include Firstrand (3), Standard Bank Group (5), Vodacom (6), Absa (16) and Sanlam (17). Fast-growing giants in other countries include Dangote Cement headquartered in Nigeria (15) with production capacity of 48.6m tonnes across 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...