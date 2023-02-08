News Top Stories

Startups: Nigeria sustains funding potential with $976m

…retains top position in Africa

Nigeria is leading all other African countries in fintech ecosystem as it raised a total of $976.146 million in startups in 2022. The figure represents 29.3 per cent of the continent’s total investment.

This is according to the 2022 African Tech Startups Funding Report, released by Disrupt Africa, which shows that startups raised more funding than ever before, in spite of a global downturn in investments, especially in riskier asset classes such as venture capital. Investment in Africa’s tech startup ecosystem reached $3.3 billion, passing the $3 billion mark for the first time in 2022. Nigeria remains the apple of investors’ eyes and fintech continues to be the sector that receives the most money.

Nigeria held onto the crown in 2022 as the best funded country in Africa for the second year running, and with the most funded startups. According to the report, the country saw 180 startups (28.4 per cent of Africa’s funded ventures) raise a combined $976,146,000 (29.3 per cent of the continent’s total) – substantially ahead of all other countries on both counts. Nigeria was the bestfunded country in Africa for the second year running, with 180 startups raising a combined $976 million – substantially ahead of all other countries on both counts. Nigeria’s startups make up 28.4% of Africa’s total funded ventures and the country received 29.3% of the continent’s total investments.

Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Kenya remain Africa’s “big four” from a funding perspective, but they did receive a smaller share of total funding between them than in 2021, with startups from more African countries securing investment. “Once the wonder child of African startup funding, South Africa declined yearon- year, both in the number of startups receiving investment, and in the total amount of funding raised,” researchers said. In 2022, startups in 27 African countries were backed with funding, more than ever before.

“Yet, despite a recordbreaking year of funding for both Ghana and Tunisia, Africa’s ‘big four’ remains firmly entrenched, with no sign yet that it could in any real way turn into a ‘five’ or ‘six’. There are, however, signs that funding is starting to become – slightly – more evenly distributed,” the report said. In 2021, 80.1 per cent of funded ventures hailed from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria or South Africa. In 2022, that declined to 75.8 per cent. At the same time the proportion of total funding raised by these markets also decreased from 92.1 per cent of the annual total in 2021, to 80.8 per cent in 2022. “This is a significant development considering until 2022 the share secured by the major markets had only been rising,” the report added. The fintech sector was, yet again, the most attractive to investors in 2022, receiving almost $1.5 billion in funding during the year, making up 43.4 per cent of all startup investments into the continent. In all, 205 fintech startups raised funding, with Nigerian fintechs making up almost 40 per cent of startups and 46 per cent of fintech funding. African unicorn Flutterwave led the pack with a $250 million raise followed by Moove ($181.8 million) and Yellow Card ($40 million).

 

Our Reporters

