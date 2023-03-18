Starving economy of cash hurtful to robust GDP, say Prof Uwaleke, Idakolo

Analysts and finance experts are unanimous in their conclusion about the hurtful impacts of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira re-design policy on the overall wellbeing of economy, especially with reference to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Those who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, on the consequences of the policy said it was having a negative impact on the economy, with an estimated N20 trillion losses in businesses in the past two months. The full blown impl cations of policy on the economy, the experts said, will be reflected in soon to be published first quarter of 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A former Statistician- General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr Yemi Kale, was the first to raise the red flag on CBN naira re-design policy on Nigeria’s GDP on Tuesday.

The former NBS boss said he expected Nigeria’s nominal Gross Domestic Product in first quarter (Q1) of 2023 to drop by as much as N10-15 trillion due to the naira policy and difficulty sourcing cash in the first three months of the year. Kale expressed this concern in a tweet he published on his verified Twitter handle @sgyemikale. He explained that 40 per cent of Nigeria’s N198 trillion GDP in 2022 was informal, of which about 90 per cent was cash-based. “Further 30% of formal sector GDP is cash-based. This means N106.9 trillion of total GDP is cash-based. “Of the 46 economic activities, agriculture, some manufacturing activities (especially food and beverage, textiles, apparels), trade, arts, entertainment and recreation, accommodation and food services, road and water transport and other services are expected to be the most affected,” Kale said. Some of the experts who spoke to Saturday Telegraph aligned with Kale’s position. An economist and wealth management expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo said starving economy of cash is hurtful and will impact negatively on the GDP. ‘‘The NBS statistics has buttressed the point that starving the economy of cash could be counterproductive and injurious to the GDP and the economy. The CBN should intensify efforts to ensure that they release enough cash to service the economy going forward. ‘‘The CBN should study the submission of the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics with a view of ensuring that there is a robust plan and network to trap the 90% cash based transactions in the informal sector to bring them on board. “Furthermore, the federal government and the CBN should not be in a hurry to forcefully implement the cashless policy without taking Nigeria’s peculiarities into consideration.” Speaking in the same vein, Professor of Banking and Finance at Nassarawa State University and a former Imo State Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said adopting cash scarcity to stifle demand is not always an effective policy. “In my opinion, the use of cash scarcity to stifle demand is not a sustainable way to tackle inflation as it hurts economic growth and could lead to loss of jobs thereby fuelling unemployment,” he said. “Going forward, the CBN should ensure that measures are put in place to ease the cash crunch while gradually implementing its cashless policy.”

