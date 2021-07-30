Arts & Entertainments

Starzzi: I plan to be famous with new single, Chill

Posted on Author Ifeoma Owoye Comment(0)

Daniel Ogehe Paul is the real name of an up coming singer known as Starzzii who recently released his first single titled ‘Chill’ and his biggest dream is for the song to get desired fame for him to excel.

 

Before releasing his single titled ‘Chill’, Starzzii is one of the many young men out there who has gone through the storm to make their dream of becoming a music star a reality.

 

Growing up wasn’t easy for him. If Starzzi becomes a big music star like he works hard to achieve, Nigeria and the world would be witnessing a star with similar background with Timaya who hawked plantain before luck skinned on him.

 

“Almost all my siblings and I hawked plantain and fish. We just had to do that to survive in the family.

 

You see, one day I told my mother, ‘Mum, don’t worry, one day I will do you proud. I will wipe away the tears from your eyes. I just cant wait to fulfil that promise I made to her.” He continued: “I am an Afropop Artiste, from Benue state. I was

