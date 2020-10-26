News Top Stories

Stashed palliatives: My father’s not Nigeria’s problem –Buhari’s daughter

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has said that the discovery of food items and other COVID-19 palliatives in several warehouses across the country is evidence that her father is not Nigeria’s problem.

In the aftermath of the unrests occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, the past few days have seen warehouses in different states come under attack from the mob who in turn loot food items distributed by the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Upon the invasion of the warehouses in states like Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Plateau, among others, governments of the affected states have come under fire from Nigerians for keeping palliatives meant for the people amid widespread hunger.

 

Putting up a post on her Instagram Stories, Zahra said recent happenings have shown that her father indeed distributed enough palliatives across the country, contrary to speculations.

 

She wrote: “Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

 

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives in warehouses in several states.

