State Assembly Polls: APGA battles LP to remain afloat in Anambra

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the battle for seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly, which has set the stage for a battle royale between the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Labour Party (LP)

There is no doubt that the recent meeting of chieftains and stakeholders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State at the instance of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the national leadership of the party was highly attended. A similar meeting has been held by groups and support organisations within the party and the reasons for the meetings are glaring. The rising profile of the Labour Party in the state clearly poses a threat to APGA, which is the ruling party in the state. The fear is that LP is set for a battle royale in the state House of Assembly elections scheduled for this weekend in order to wrestle power from APGA, which has held in Anambra in the last 17 years. For Governor Soludo, APGA needs to win at least two third of the seats it the state Assembly or be prepared to face a House controlled by the opposition for the next three year and a possible impeachment.

Soludo’s traducers are of the opinion that since he did not support the candidacy of LP’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, a former governor of the state, there is a plan to ensure he doesn’t get a second term and the plot would start from stopping his party at the state Assembly election.

Apparently, opponents of APGA and Soludo are of the belief that APGA is becoming history hence they are pulling all stops to get back at the governor for allegedly being instrumental to Obi’s failure. But APGA is not backing down as according to the Political Adviser to Soludo, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, “we are taking them as they come.”

His words: “When someone blames Governor Soludo for what happened or the outcome of the presidential election, I see it as not appreciating the trappings and dynamics of politics. “APGA had a presidential candidate, who is Justice Peter Umeadi and the governor cannot have a candidate and go to campaign for the candidate of another party “Besides, the entire country is blaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for whatever happened on that day and no one mentioned the name of Prof. Soludo.” Obiogbolu further noted that the fears of protest votes against APGA during the state Assembly election doesn’t exist as according to him, LP is no match for APGA. “A political party that has been in politics since 2003 cannot be compared with a party that just got noticed in the current election,” he said.

The rumoured plot against APGA and Soludo also cut the fancy of the church, when a priest of the Catholic Church, Rev Father Cajetan Obiekezie threw his vocation and episcopal calling to the wind and called Soludo names. But this is not unexpected as the church has always played the role of political canvassers in Anambra politics.

However political watchers contend that the Catholic Church may have lost sight of the fact that Soludo is also a Catholic like Obi hence raising moral questions of who is more Catholic than the other. Apparently, supporters of the plot against APGA had earlier challenged the position of Rev Father Ejike Mbaka against Obi, which they saw as a taboo, but hailing the campaign against Soludo and APGA by Rev Father Obiekezie. But the meddling of the church in the politics of Anambra State was however punctured by the Catholic Diocese of Awka, when it dissociated itself from the statement credited to the priest.

The diocese in a statement signed by the Chancellor of Awka Diocese, Very Rev Dr. Charles Ndubuisi, said it will not hesitate to apply disciplinary actions against priests found to be making malicious and undignified statements. The statement read in part: “The attention of the Catholic Diocese of Awka has been drawn to the recent homilies of Rev Father Cajetan Obiekezie, which have gone viral on the social media where he made some unnecessary utterances capable of destroying the long lasting relationship we have enjoyed with the Anglican Commu-nion in Anambra State and also capable of overheating the polity.

“There are some utterances against the governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and other politicians within and outside the state. The Catholic Diocese of Awka wishes to dissociate herself completely from those utterances. Rev Father Cajetan Obiekezie has no mandate of the Diocese of Awka to do so. “The church has inherent rights, independent of any human authority to preach the gospel to all people for it is the church that Christ the Lord has entrusted the deposit of faith. However, this inherent right must be exercised within the laid down rules and regulations. “In the context of Mass, the rules of homiletics should necessarily apply. Therefore, the platform offered by the pulpit cannot be used for personal sentiments and verbal attacks capable of destroying anybody’s good name.

“The legislation insists that no one should lawfully harm the good reputation which a person may enjoy or violate the rights of every person to protect his or her privacy. The diocese will take the necessary steps to continue to teach her priests the sanctity of the pulpit and will not hesitate to apply sanctions where necessary.” Similarly, LP has been touted to be plotting a protest vote against APGA and it is being feared that should the party win majority of the seats in the state Assembly, Soludo would be good as gone. But the leadership of the party contends that its interest is to replicate the success story of February 25.

This development is currently creating anxiety in the political landscape and has sent the ruling party on the part of sustained dying minute campaign to secure the majority seats at the hallowed chambers. According to the state coordinator of the Obi/Datti Campaign Council in Anambra State, Barr. Joe Martins Uzodike, who spoke shortly after a joint meeting of the campaign council, party leaders and House of Assembly candidates of the party, Soludo is the father of Anambra State based on his position as the governor and the candidates of LP are sons and daughters of the state and Soludo.” “We need the Labour Party House of Assembly candidates to be at the Assembly to act as a check on the executive arm of government and not to fight or try to remove the governor. It is also important that Labour Party wins the State Assembly election in order to cement and further sustain the victory of Mr. Peter Obi on February 25, when the entire Nigerians came out to elect their president” It would be recalled that the Labour Party won two Senate and six seats House of Representatives seats in the National Assembly elkections, a feat the party wants to achieve in Saturday’s state Assembly elections in the states.

When APGA came on stream in 2023, it was viewed as a mass movement just as the Labour Party is being perceived as but today the same operators of the APGA mass movement are determined to send APGA to extinction. APGA at some point controlled Anambra, Imo and Abia states and it was expected that the party’s leaders as it where would have made a foray into Enugu and Ebonyi states only for them to dump the party that brought them fame and joined the major parties.

Today those, who believe in the late leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu are now fighting to kill the party just for personal reasons. However, Governor Soludo is of the view that the plot against the party would be taken care of and he has refused to be addressed as the last APGA governor Anambra State.

It is on record that the party commands great followership that still has the capacity to deliver the 30 seats in the state Assembly. Already some other parties have commenced alliance with APGA ahead of the election and it is believed that the election would be a make or mar contest as Soludo battles to ensure that Anambra remains a stronghold of the party.

