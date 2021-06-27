News Top Stories

State Assembly speakers endorse state police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has decried the spate of insecurity in the country, while commending the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the problem.

 

This was one of the main resolutions adopted in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Conference, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and issued at the end of the oneday meeting in Asaba, yesterday.

 

The conference called on major stakeholders to leverage the ongoing review of the Constitution to accommodate the establishment of Community Policing and State Police in the country, to effectively tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country.

 

While commending the governors, who had commenced the implementation of financial autonomy in their states, the conference urged the other state governors to follow suit, as agreed in the Memorandum of Action signed by all the stakeholders.

 

According to the communiqué, the conference also called on all the state Houses of Assembly to pass the Funds Management Bill, for assent by the governors, within the 45 days window as also agreed to by all stakeholders.

 

The conference commended and appreciated the efforts of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for “hosting this meeting to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the nation,” the communique said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author MURITALA AYINLA

•Kaduna’s El-Rufai also self-isolating   The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19, barely 24 hours after his exposure to a confirmed case among his aides. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a PCR test performed Friday has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild […]
News

Lagos ASF seeks PTF’s probe over Apapa roads’ decongestion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the continued occurrence of gridlock on Apapa roads, stakeholders under the aegis of Apapa Stakeholders Forum (ASF) have called on Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence investigation into activities of Kayode Opeifa, the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on decongestion of Apapa roads.   The stakeholders who included representatives […]
News

Buhari is already tired –Sheik Bello

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, yesterday said that President Muhamadu Buhari is already tired about what is happening with his administration. Bello, who is the chairman, Northern States’ Council Missioners of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, made this disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital shortly after delivering a sermon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica