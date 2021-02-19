State bans private lessons, ‘miracle’ exam centres

Delta State Government has prohibited the operations of private tutorial centres as part of moves to properly implement the Child Rights Acts and protection of children from all forms of abuse and examination malpractices. Thus, the ban was not without a caveat, that they could only operate if operators of such centres agreed to register as private schools for proper monitoring by the appropriate authorities of the Ministryof BasicandSecondary Education in the state. Meanwhile, investigation further revealed that over 82 private tutorial centres had been operating illegally across the state and perpetrating such criminality.

The ban was coming after the state Child Rights Implementation Committee raised the alarm over serial molestation, rape and sexual assaults on female students by proprietors of these centresandtheirlessonteachers. The Chairman of the Child Rights Committee, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, supported by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Mrs. Bridget Anyafulu, appealed to the Commissioner to investigate the activities of a proprietor of one of the centre, his brother and Pastor and other tutors, who are alleged to be randy lecturers.

