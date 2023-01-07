State chapters of APC-PCC fully mobilised for campaign–Sources

With the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC-PCC) on October 21, 2022, and the determination of the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to emerge the nation’s number one citizen in the February 25, 2023 general elections, the state chapters of the APC-PCC are currently being mobilised to begin work and take the campaign to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Sources revealed to Saturday Telegraph that some state chapters of the APCPCC have already been inaugurated, while others would be inaugurated next week. It was reliably gathered that despite the fact that the presidential campaign of the party started late last year, the inauguration of the state’s chapters of the party was delayed till January 2023 to prevent confusion, ensure proper coordination and for the councils to hit the ground running once they start work. “We have been working and having meetings underground, but the inauguration was delayed till January 2023 for strategic reasons.

“In APC, we do things based on plans and with precision. All the necessary committees and sub-committees have been created with members appointed, but they were not mobilised. “Now, we are ready for actions and members would be mobilised accordingly. We know what is on ground and we are not leaving anything to chances. I just want to assure you that we are about to start work and you will see us in our true colour. “Nigerians should be ready for the best campaigns in the history of the country. We want to win this election and we will carry all categories of people along,” said a source in the Lagos State APC-PCC.

Sources revealed further that the APC is not oblivious of some of the critical issues on ground, but that Nigerians would be made to understand that “Tinubu is the best person for this country at the moment. He means well for us and his integrity and pedigree are not in doubt.” “Our plan is to give Nigerians someone whose desire is service to the people. He is a living legend and the man that has the ability to harness the potentials of the country with a team of highly experienced professionals that would reset the nation for growth. “Tinubu is already made; he has the masterplan and blueprints of how to tackle the deluge of the economic and political challenges confronting the country,” said a source, who added that “nobody does it better.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...