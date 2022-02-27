State Congress: Diri advocates unity in Lagos PDP

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the Lagos PDP State Congress in Ikeja, Diri, who was the Congress Electoral Committee Chairman, said it is only unity that would win the state for the party in 2023.

Diri said: “All we want is unity in the Lagos State chapter and if you don’t want unity then you are not a PDP member. PDP in Lagos will not be disunity again after this Congress.

“It is only unity that will make PDP to occupy the governorship position in Lagos State. We expect that this Congress would be peaceful, successful and it will build the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together.

“Therefore, we would like all of us who have been accredited as delegates to listen to your leaders and elders and do the needful and vote on who they have already agreed on.

“In case you don’t believe in that, you are equally free to express your franchise. We are in a democracy and we are not forcing it down on anybody.”

At the time of filing this report, Agege, Alimosho and Amuwo-Odofin delegates had cast their votes.

