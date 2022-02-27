Politics

State Congress: Diri advocates unity in Lagos PDP

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the Lagos PDP State Congress in Ikeja, Diri, who was the Congress Electoral Committee Chairman, said it is only unity that would win the state for the party in 2023.

Diri said: “All we want is unity in the Lagos State chapter and if you don’t want unity then you are not a PDP member. PDP in Lagos will not be disunity again after this Congress.

“It is only unity that will make PDP to occupy the governorship position in Lagos State. We expect that this Congress would be peaceful, successful and it will build the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) together.

“Therefore, we would like all of us who have been accredited as delegates to listen to your leaders and elders and do the needful and vote on who they have already agreed on.

“In case you don’t believe in that, you are equally free to express your franchise. We are in a democracy and we are not forcing it down on anybody.”

At the time of filing this report, Agege, Alimosho and Amuwo-Odofin delegates had cast their votes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo PDP crisis: LG leaders kick over suspension of members

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State deepened at the weekend as some leaders of the party dissociated themselves from the suspension of some members of the party. The party had suspended some members of the party, including the Minority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed […]
Politics

2023: Race for which zone produces the next president after Buhari begins

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Race for who becomes the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 has technically begun despite the obvious fact that the election is still more than two years away. In this analysis, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes on the race for the exalted office […]
Politics

Peterside vs Wike: Setting the records straight

Posted on Author Chiwete Eke

R eading through a disjointed piece written by one Ibim Amieyeofori, a roustabout working with Rivers Commissioner for Information, one would readily understand why the state government information machinery lacks fitness, tact, guile and grace. The watery attempt at having something tangible to say in response to words of wisdom from a concerned Rivers son […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica