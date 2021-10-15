State congress: Lagos PDP set to elect a new chairman

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to elect a new chairman tomorrow as it holds its state congress

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conduct state congress in nine states tomorrow, all eyes are on the Lagos State chapter of the party as it elects a new chairman. The party would be hoping to resolve its internal intractable leadership crisis since 2019, following the withdrawal of one of the factional chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Adedeji Doherty from the race and the death of another factional chairman, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, in August.

The party will conduct the state congresses in Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kebbi, Borno, Kogi, Osun, Kwara and Ebonyi states. And so far, five chieftains of the party have signified their intention to contest the chairmanship race in the state, having purchased the party form for the office. And those who have purchased the party form for the chairmanship race include Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state; Dr. Amos Fawole, a party chieftain from Surulere area of Lagos; Niyi Adams, the outgoing youth leader in the state; Olabode Philip Aivoji, and Hakeem Amode.

Most of the aspirants are still consulting with their supporters and other chieftains of the party, but Niyi Adams seems to be more determined in his ambition of leading the party in the state. For instance, Adams recently promised to unite the party if elected as its chairman in the state.

“I am a founding member of PDP in Lagos State. I was the director of admin in 1998 when we were responsible for organizing the train trip to the Jos convention that brought Chief Obasanjo. Also, we organized another train trip to Minna for the inauguration. I was also the director of admin when Prince Adeniji Adele wanted to run, he ended up becoming the deputy governorship candidate to Chief Dapo Sarumi in 1999.

“After that, I also contested the council chairmanship in Eti Osa East Local Council Development Area in 2011. After that, I became the local government chairman for the party in Eti Osa and I was also the director of the organization and mobilization for the Jimi Agbaje campaign structure in 2015.

The same thing in 2019, I was also director of the state campaign. I’m the outgoing youth leader of the state. So I have all the experience but one thing that probably stands me out is that in as much as I’m a Chief Bode George’s boy, one advantage I have over every other aspirant is that I can pick up my phone today and call Jimi Agbaje and he will answer me. “I can pick up my phone and call anybody and they will answer me because I have worked with them at one point in time or the other.

So, I can be seen more as a bridge-builder. So that stands me out aside from my experience and my greatest constituency is the youth not because I’m the outgoing youth leader but because I relate with them a lot. And I’m someone that believes so much in the youth and I have supported them a lot in the past. So, I’m well equipped and I’m prepared.

I want to be the state chairman of the party and I want to be the first state chairman that would lead the party to win the governorship election in Lagos State,” he said. Another aspirant with a huge support base is Dr. Pearse, a chieftain of the party and a University of Lagos lecturer, is someone who believes that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has failed the masses. He also believed that he has what it takes to restore the peace and winning mentality in the party. He said: “I’m a person that is known as an arbitrator and a unifier. Nobody is imposing me on the party and once I’m able to come in through that people will gravitate towards me.

If I talk they will believe me because I talk to all the leaders even those who are not talking to themselves. They are all my friends and leaders and therefore, that is the most important thing that I bring. Also, already if you ask people in APC especially those of our people that went to APC, they believe strongly that if I’m the state chairman they feel safe coming back to PDP. And we will be stronger for it. “Also, the Arewa Community, the Igbo Community they trust me so much because I have been working with them and they know that I will protect their interest. Look, I received an award on Igbo Day recently for my contribution to Igbo Community in Lagos State politics.

I believe because all I want to do is win and I know that if we focus our energy on the communities which the Igbo people are we will win any election we go into. So, I’m not a tribalist and I don’t look down on people. “The Arewa Community was the one that won the election for me here in the last council election.

All the time we lose in my polling unit and I thought about it and said there are so many Arewa people around here and went to their leader and say can you give me 100 people to vote for us. On Election Day, all of them voted and that is why we were able to win in my polling booth. Arewa Community is with me because they know the work I have been doing for their leader Atiku. And the Igbo Community is with me and with that bringing all these people together in PDP, we are going to win in 2023 as we have never won before.” Aivoji, on his part, said only a credible state congress by the party would save the party from the crisis. According to him, the party should entrench justice, fairness and discipline if it must win the state in 2023. “As the main opposition party, PDP must do things differently this time by not imposing leaders on other members.

The PDP should allow members to elect the party officers to steer its affairs because the imposition of leaders has been the cause of discordant tunes and infighting in the party. “If there are free, fair and credible congresses, winners will be magnanimous in victory and the losers will also be sportsmanly, working with whoever wins. We must allow the delegates to determine those who will lead in the interest of the party.

That is the only way to have the peace needed for the progress of the party.” On his goals, if elected the chairman of the party, Aivoji, who is a former commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State, said he will return all aggrieved members to the party. He said he would build the party from the grassroots and win Lagos State for PDP. “I will bring back everyone that has been disappointed by the leadership of the party for whatever reasons.

I know how to re-organise the party; I know the route of Lagos State and the people to contact to win elections for PDP in Lagos State,” he said. Since 1999, the PDP has failed at every election in Lagos State even when the party was in control of the federal government through to internal crisis. For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in the 2003 and 2007 elections but in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state. Like his predecessor, Jonathan lost the governorship election to the Action Congress Nigeria (ACN). Likewise, in 2015, the former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the presidential and governorship elections. However, the party managed to win some seats at the State House of Assembly.

But the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle further as a result of an unending internal leadership tussle leading to the defection of some of its chieftains to the APC. But since then, the party’s electoral performance in the state has gone from bad to worse, with the party failing to win any local government seat in the recent council elections in the state. For instance, in 2011, when the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Ade Tokunbo lost to former Governor Babatunde Fashola, the defeat created cracks, leading to the defection of many Lagos PDP faithful to the ruling party on the ground that the party lacked internal cohesion and democracy.

Back then, the former National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, was accused of highhandedness and imposition of a weak candidate as the party’s flag bearer. A similar development occurred in 2015 and 2019 when Mr Jimi Agbaje won the PDP primary and was presented as the governorship candidate, but lost to Fashola and later Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The party could not manage its postelection defeat, which led to several of its members, including a former senator, Musliu Obanikoro and former Minister of Works, Prince Adeseye Ogunlewe to ditch it for APC. In the interval between 2015 and 2019, one of the party’s prominent chairmen in Lagos, Mr. Moshood Salvador, was also forced to exit due to an irresolvable internal crisis. Even at the national, the party has been battling to resolve its internal crisis. The move by some chieftains of the party to unseat the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus forced the party to fix its national convention between October 30 and 31.

But political watchers are of the view that the major issue is control of the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election. While some members are insisting that Secondus must go on the ground that he lacks what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2023, those backing him maintained that he has done well so far and should be allowed to serve out his tenure and possibly contest for a second term if he so wishes.

The tenure of the Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) is supposed to elapse in December but some chieftains of the PDP, who have their eyes on the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, want to ease him out in order to have a firm grip on the party before the national convention and the presidential primary. With the make or mar state congress scheduled for this weekend, PDP would be hoping to restore peace in its Lagos State chapter and reposition the party for the 2023 general election. But whether this target would be achieved in the coming month remains to be seen.

