News

State Congress: Why I want to be Lagos APC chair- Fouad Oki

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Democrats, a group within the Lagos State chapter of the party, Mr Fouad Oki, has said his decision to contest the state chairman of the ruling party is to rid the APC of impunity and put it in strong footing ahead of the 2023 election.

Oki, a former vice-chairman of the APC in Lagos State, said the October 16 state congress in the state is a make or mar election for the future of the party, noted that his mandate will bring all members of the party back as one united progressive fold.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Lagos, he lamented that injustice, unfairness, impunity and non-cohesion have plagued the state chapter of the party, adding that he is set to correct all ills and restore strong synergy between leaders and members of the party.

He said, “Having narrowly missed victory at the last election, I have decided to stand again. I found that the same issue which agitated our members in 2018 are still current with additional concern raised over the issue of leadership, unity, and most importantly the long term viability of the economy, opportunities, among others.

“You may ask what I will do differently from what is currently available to the party, and I have to say that I will jumpstart a 3Rs process of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration of all members that have been pushed out of the party in the last couple of years.

“If you elect me, I will make my primary task the unity of all members of the party in an all-inclusive manner. The second important priority is the lesson in how disconnected the electorate is from elected members and if elected, I am committed to repairing this bridge,” he said.

While stating that he is ready to knock on many doors including current and past governors in the state, to present his manifesto and plans for the party, Oki, who had headed governorship campaign organizations for the ruling party since 1999 except the last one, said zoning of positions should not be adopted for the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP orders AIGs, CPs, Special Forces to end looting

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…says ‘enough is enough’     In an apparent response to the poor security situation in the country, occasioned by activities of hoodlums, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the “immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and […]

General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

Army others pick holes in National Human Rights Commission Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Nigerian Army and other frontline security outfits in the country, Monday, kicked against some of the provisions of the proposed National Human Rights Commission Repeal and Re – enactment Bill 2020. This was as the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Anthony Ojukwu, Professor of law, Ademola Popoola and and some other stakeholders, sought for […]
News

It’s my mistake choosing you as my boss –Ondo Deputy Gov tells

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE.

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, yesterday, hit back at his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over his statement that he made a wrong choice picking him as his deputy.   Ajayi emphasized that the governor vexation was hinged over the failed attempt to impeach him as the deputy governor. It would be recalled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica