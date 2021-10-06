State Congress: Why I want to be Lagos APC chair- Fouad Oki

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Democrats, a group within the Lagos State chapter of the party, Mr Fouad Oki, has said his decision to contest the state chairman of the ruling party is to rid the APC of impunity and put it in strong footing ahead of the 2023 election.

Oki, a former vice-chairman of the APC in Lagos State, said the October 16 state congress in the state is a make or mar election for the future of the party, noted that his mandate will bring all members of the party back as one united progressive fold.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Lagos, he lamented that injustice, unfairness, impunity and non-cohesion have plagued the state chapter of the party, adding that he is set to correct all ills and restore strong synergy between leaders and members of the party.

He said, “Having narrowly missed victory at the last election, I have decided to stand again. I found that the same issue which agitated our members in 2018 are still current with additional concern raised over the issue of leadership, unity, and most importantly the long term viability of the economy, opportunities, among others.

“You may ask what I will do differently from what is currently available to the party, and I have to say that I will jumpstart a 3Rs process of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration of all members that have been pushed out of the party in the last couple of years.

“If you elect me, I will make my primary task the unity of all members of the party in an all-inclusive manner. The second important priority is the lesson in how disconnected the electorate is from elected members and if elected, I am committed to repairing this bridge,” he said.

While stating that he is ready to knock on many doors including current and past governors in the state, to present his manifesto and plans for the party, Oki, who had headed governorship campaign organizations for the ruling party since 1999 except the last one, said zoning of positions should not be adopted for the election.

