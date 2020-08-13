News

State Department watchdog finds fault in conduct of US Ambassador to Britain  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found, judging that morale in some parts of the mission has dropped.
In a report published on Wednesday, the inspector general’s office said it asked the relevant State Department bureau to conduct further review based on its findings and take action, a recommendation the agency disagreed with, reports Reuters.
“Offensive or derogatory comments, based on an individual’s race, color, sex, or religion, can create an offensive working environment and could potentially rise to a violation of EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity) laws,” it said.
A billionaire with no prior diplomacy experience, Johnson was appointed to the coveted post of ambassador to Britain, one of Washington’s closest international partners, in August 2017. He is co-owner of U.S. football team the New York Jets.
The inspector-general’s office said it found that Johnson’s ‘demanding and hard-driving’ management style had a negative impact on morale in some sections of the embassy.
The report also gave examples of how Johnson’s conduct “did not always model the principles of the Department.”
“For example, some embassy staff told OIG that when the Ambassador was frustrated with what he interpreted to be excessive staff caution or resistance to suggestions about which he felt strongly, he sometimes questioned their intentions or implied that he might have them replaced,” the report said.
“This caused staff to grow wary of providing him with their best judgment.”
The State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian affairs said it did not believe a formal assessment was required, and that instead all staff, including the chief of mission, should undertake training to “heighten awareness on these important issues,” according to the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Four armed men in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies, at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb area of Makurdi metropolis, Benue State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his […]
News Top Stories

76 firms jostle for 57 marginal oil fields

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  N umber of oil firms jostling for oil blocks hit 76 at the weekend as the race for 57 marginal oil fields put up for bid rounds by the Federal Government hots up.     The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), an agency of Federal Government, had penultimate Monday broken an 18-year-old jinx as […]
News

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: