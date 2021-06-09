State FAs get 10-day ultimatum for Aiteo Cup

Football Associations of the 36 states in Nigeria have been given a 10-day ultimatum to produce their various champions for the national stages of the FA Cup that is being sponsored by the Nigeria Football Federations optimum partners, Aiteo. The National Cup did not hold last year owing to congested fixtures occasioned by the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was just the second time since 1945 that the competition failed to hold, the first being in 1973 when the football event of the inaugural edition of the National Sports Festival held in its place. With seasons in all other places either ended or about to end, the NFF has began a race against time to enable it produce qualifiers for the CAF Confederation Cup, a continental second-tier competition that has eluded Nigerian clubs since it is inception in 2004.

A letter dated June 4 and signed by the secretary of the Organising Committee, Wilfred Onaji has directed all the 36 State FAs and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to turn in the names of its respective champions ahead of the draws ceremony and national final which will hold before the end of the month.

Like this: Like Loading...