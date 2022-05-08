State governors now emperors, says Etta, APC ex-chair

Ntufam Hilliard Etta is a former Acting National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CLEMENT JAMES, he talks about several issues, including the outcome of the national convention of the party which was held recent

APC recently concluded its convention to choose leaders of the party. What’s your take?

Well, for me, ideologically we are moving farther to the right. Most of us who helped in forming the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 were hoping for, ideologically speaking, a party at the center tilting towards the left, a progressive party. But what we have today as our party is that we have moved far more to the right than we envisaged. That’s my take.

Can you explain what you mean by tilting to the right?

What I mean is that there are established political ideologies all over the world and the one that we initially adopted in 2013 is the philosophy of progressivism and this embodies inclusiveness, people-orientedness, social democracy, empathy for the marginalized and empathy for the less privileged.

But what we have today as the leadership of the party are people who are known much more as those moving to the far right.

There are talks about the current leadership being former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do you agree with that?

I agree completely. I agree that PDP in diaspora, conservatives in diaspora are now at the helm of affairs of the party and my wish is that progressivism as a political principle is not killed and buried with this kind of leadership that we have in the APC.

The implementation, going forward, is that the idea of progress may be buried given what happened with the kind of money our party is demanding for people to be nominated. It is a manifestation of this moment towards the right.

So with the new leadership in place, are you saying that the progressive ideas would be killed going into the elections?

No, I am not talking about the elections. For me, ideas, ideals and ideologies are far more important than elections. Elections will come and go but ideas, ideals and ideologies are the ones that will take the people towards development and progress and I want to belong to a platform that espouses these things. And that is the reason I left the PDP after the realization that the PDP does not have in its DNA these much valued variables.

That was why I left the PDP in 2010 to join the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) because I believed in their ideas, ideals and ideologies of the ACN. And we now morphed from the ACN to the APC and we took a lot of those ideas, ideals and ideologies to the ACN.

But I see that with the emergence of this present leadership, those things are threatened. For me, that’s far more important than the elections because from these things we can have good governance, people oriented governance. Conversely, if you also have the other platform that is opposed there ideals, then you have a government that is more interested in the elites and elitism. So that is my concern.

There was something in the form of drama where one Mary Ekpere refused to step down for Betta Edu as National Women’s Leader, even though they are from the same state. What actually transpired?

On Mary’s aspiration for the position of National Women’s Leader, don’t forget that she was a founding member of the APC. And don’t forget also that she was the governorship candidate of the CPC in Cross River State. Mary Ekpere is someone who has contributed and sacrificed to the growth of this party, the APC.

And so when she aspired for the office of National Women’s Leader, a lot of us in the ACN, the CPC, the ANPP and fragments of other party that joined us to form the APC who have, over the years interacted with her, knew that she was the right person, the right woman for the job.

Once again, Governor Ben Ayade insisted that it must be one of those that he brought from PDP to our party and he had his way because the general political structure in Nigeria has made governor’s emperors, not only in their states but even at the national level and I know that that particular phase will come to an end very soon.

Governor Ayade insisted and other members of the leadership of the party acceded to his request. This has a telling effect on the fortunes of the party in Cross River State. I hope the party has done an intellectual, holistic review of the last by elections, and they will know that the one that was done in Ogoja/ Yala was a simply because of the candidate of the party and not because of the party, and they should go and interrogate the activities of the old members.

Currently, there is a lot of hue and cry about the party’s nomination form pegged at N100,000,000. What’s your opinion on this?

The truth is the money requested has alienated a lot of people: people with capacity, people who have contributed; those who have what it takes to build a country.

How can you tell a man to pay N50 million when the salary of a governor is far less than N50 million in four years? What you are doing by this is asking him to go and defraud the people and there are people who have vowed not to defraud the people. So those have decided to leave the contest.

There is so much discussion about the Tinubu/Osibanjo presidential contest. What do you think of it?

For me, Osibanjo’s aspiration has no bearing on me. In 100 years, I cannot support him and I have a valid reason for not supporting such a man because I am an Asiwaju man. And my support for Asiwaju is 100 per cent. The reason is that Asiwaju has shown us what he can do for Nigeria, we know his antecedents. I believe that for Nigeria to move forward, we must put him in office for him to do what he did in Lagos. I am talking about Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

But many people have some reservations because of his age…

You are talking about his age and you forget that his age has nothing to do with vision, courage, love or accurate sense of history. These are things that make for leadership. It doesn’t come with age: a young man can have it, an old man can have it. If performance was predicted on age, please let us do a comparative performance index and see even with the governors who claim to be very young.

They are not the best and the brightest in terms of performance. For me, if you are going to be the President and you have held positions before, then we must judge you by those positions that you held. I have appraised and judged Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and have come to the realization that he has built an intelligent Lagos and I want him to build an intelligent Nigeria.

Not a Nigeria where every bar has been lowered and every toddler can cross them. I want him to raise the bars of performance and competence and excellence. Again, we want a man who will come and build bridges because Nigeria has been so fragmented and Tinubu has shown in Lagos that it doesn’t matter where anybody comes from.

As long as you have what to give, he will bring you to the table. I am an example of how Tinubu does not look at where you come from. Tinubu supported me to come back to the NWC in 2018 because he found in me the ability to discharge the functions of that office.

He didn’t bother to know whether I was an Ejagham man or from the South- South. To him, I had proven that I had the capacity whether as the state chairman of ACN or the National Vice Chairman (South South) of the APC. He stood with me under rain or shine.

